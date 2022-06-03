No one was around when Pauline Johansen, 71, collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest while raking leaves near the edge of her property on West Hill Road in Troy on Sept. 17.
If it weren’t for two neighbors, Emma and Camryn Carey, who happened to be driving by, Johansen would have died. After spotting Johansen lying prone on the side of the road, the Carey sisters pulled over and immediately called 911.
“When you’re taking a CPR course you don’t think you’re ever going to need it,” Emma said. “But I’m glad I had it.”
Her CPR certification, which she had received after a training in Peterborough a few years prior, had just expired, but she hesitated for only a split second when the dispatcher told her to begin chest compressions.
For seven minutes before rescue personnel arrived, Emma, now 22, performed CPR on Johansen, while Camryn, now 17, held their unresponsive neighbor’s hand.
A little less than a year later, at the first annual “Rescuers Reuniting with the Rescued” event at the Best Western in Keene on Thursday, Johansen — who was brimming with life — hugged the sisters who saved her.
“I want to thank my guardian angels,” Johansen said.
In 2021, 10 people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest in Cheshire County were rescued by the efforts of bystanders who performed CPR, 911 dispatchers and first responders, according to Dr. Don Caruso, the CEO of Cheshire Medical Center.
Sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, killing 350,000 people a year, or about one person every 90 seconds, Caruso said. Only about 10 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest survive — but with CPR and an automated external defibrillator, or AED, a person’s odds of survivability increase to almost 50 percent, he said.
“Every second makes a difference, and every second is what counts to save people’s lives,” Caruso said.
During the event, five groups of responders — from bystanders to 911 dispatchers, police, EMS and fire and rescue personnel — who jumped into action to save a life last year were reunited with those they saved.
“We also wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate these remarkable saves and promote awareness,” said Dr. Jim Suozzi, the associate medical director and EMS medical director for Cheshire Medical Center. “Our region is very fortunate to have high bystander CPR rates, around 70 percent. This is likely due to telecommunicators at 911 recognizing patients who are in cardiac arrest and directing bystanders to perform CPR.”
Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating — often due to a heart attack. CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, keeps blood and oxygen moving to the heart and brain, according to a news release from Cheshire Medical Center about the event.
An AED, meanwhile, is a medical device designed to analyze a person’s heart rhythm and deliver an electric shock to people suffering from cardiac arrest.
“We all have the opportunity to learn how to perform bystander CPR and how to deliver shock therapy from an AED,” Caruso said. “I encourage all of you to consider learning these skills. We can all make a difference this way.”
June 1 through June 7 is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. At the Keene City Council’s meeting on Thursday, Mayor George Hansel also made a proclamation recognizing the awareness week locally.
Those recognized at the Best Western ranged from a baby who had become stuck in the birth canal, resulting in cardiac arrest, to a 93-year-old woman, who became unconscious after chest pain and low oxygen to the heart.
Another was a 39-year-old woman who had collapsed in the lobby of the Best Western a little more than a year earlier. An AED was donated to the hotel by Zoll Medical Corp., which is headquartered in Chelmsford, Mass., as part of the event.
John Johansen, Pauline’s husband, noted the important role an AED played in saving his wife’s life. He recalled hearing sirens and seeing emergency lights outside his house before realizing his wife had collapsed near the roadway.
“There is my wife on the ground, and they’re trying to resuscitate her, and I was just stunned,” John Johansen said. “They kept shocking and shocking her, and she wasn’t coming out of it. I was in such despair. In my mind I’m thinking any minute now they’re going to give up.”
The emergency personnel didn’t give up though. About 40 minutes after EMS arrived at the scene, they loaded his wife into an ambulance and took her to the hospital.
Pauline Johansen, who has worked for 43 years as an ICU nurse at Cheshire Medical Center, said she has since made an almost complete recovery. She now works a 12-hour night shift at the hospital almost every week.
Crediting everyone from the Carey sisters to the rescue personnel to the police officer who consoled him as his wife was being resuscitated, John Johansen said, “What a wonderful group of people converging on this one situation — just to help.”