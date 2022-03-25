Dr. Aalok Khole didn’t intend to be a local envoy of pandemic expertise, a calm, reassuring presence through the nadir of COVID-19 and its subsequent surges and variations.
It was the wholesome, quiet life of the Monadnock Region that attracted Khole and his wife to the area 2½ years ago. He took on role of infectious disease and international health physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene after the position had been vacant for more than a year, and figured he’d be diving into treating the likes of bloodstream infections and hepatitis C.
Who knew?
The world was on the precipice of its worst pandemic in 100 years and Khole would quickly become invaluable, not only for his acumen inside the hospital, but as a purveyor of information the public could understand and digest. His expertise translates well in public, the soft tone of his voice soothing both in person and when answering questions through the local media. He regularly gives COVID updates on WKBK-AM radio alongside Cheshire Medical Center CEO Dr. Don Caruso.
COVID-19 has been a formidable, lifetime challenge for the world’s top experts, never mind a young doctor starting his first medical job. Khole, 34, joined Cheshire Medical in August 2019 after years of medical school, residencies and fellowships worldwide. Though he says no fellowship can prepare someone to be tossed into the maelstrom of a novel coronavirus, in some ways it was like his destiny.
“Surgery was not my thing,” he says of the years when he was contemplating his career medical path. “I needed something more cerebral than actually seeing things to diagnose.”
Of all places, landing in Keene hardly seems like destiny. Then again, he says, “Both of us didn’t want to be in a place that was fast-paced anymore — we wanted to slow down.”
The Northeast has tugged at Khole and his wife, Neha Varma, who is a senior research analyst at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute in Boston, for some time. Khole served his residency at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and they developed a network of friends in the Northeast. They could have gone anywhere to put down roots, but this is where they wanted to stay. Varma earned a master's in public health from Drexel University in Philadelphia and though they first met as students in India, they didn’t become a couple until years later.
“When I started looking for jobs in New Hampshire and this opened up, it was perfect,” Khole says.
It was quite a move, settling into a community of 23,000 after being raised in a city of 21 million. Khole is a native of Mumbai, India, in the tropics, some 7,800 miles from Keene, where 90-degree temperatures and high humidity are year-round staples.
Freezing temperatures were foreign. Khole YouTubed “how to shovel snow.”
“Growing up, I had never seen snow,” he says. “Sub-zero was a new concept.”
And yet one he has embraced. The couple loves the pastoral lifestyle of Northern New England — even winter — and recently bought a condominium here. They hike frequently and even have a dog, Elsa (yup, Disney-inspired), who accompanies them on walks at night and helps relieve the stress of 12-hour days at the hospital.
COVID’s surge this winter filled the hospital beyond capacity, putting providers, patients and staff under extreme duress. Khole was no exception. As an infectious disease physician, the only one at Cheshire, he specializes in contagions that can affect the human body.
“The last surge really hit us hard. Employees going down with COVID, staffing, patients — it was a big, big challenge and we had to be creative to (handle it).”
A typical day begins with inpatient consults, and the sheer numbers of patients during COVID’s worst times were daunting. He would then move on as lead physician in outpatient antimicrobial therapy, epidemiology, infection control program and antimicrobial stewardship program.
“It’s a multi-pronged approach,” he says.
Days also include attending ICU rounds and pharmaceutical consults for other floor patients. Twice a week he takes part in outpatient clinics. When COVID was at its peak, daily incident command meetings were held at noon. Nights consist of “a splatter of meetings here and there,” Khole says.
Despite the pressure and time-intensive responsibilities, he’s aware of the importance of keeping healthy himself. “I try really hard not to take work home,” he says. “It’s not a sustainable model.”
Weekends are for unwinding — “not going out on a weekend doesn’t really bother me” — and he says cooking, cleaning and listening to music are favorite relaxing techniques. He adds, “We’ll drive long distances to try out new foods or cuisine.”
Growing up in India, Khole’s parents were in the medical field and he credits his late mother, Vrinda, with stoking his own drive to become a physician. He describes both parents as intelligent and ambitious (his father is semi-retired), but his mother never realized her dream of becoming a physician. “It was always a dream that she had dreamt but couldn’t do it,” he says, describing the competition to get into medical school as cutthroat.
But Vrinda, who died in 2015, the same year Khole and Varna were married, had connections with the University of Virginia and worked in its department of cell biology. That piqued his interest in medicine at an early age. His brother, Ashvin, older by eight years, came to the U.S. in 2000 and today works for Facebook and lives in Freemont, Calif.
Khole graduated from Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College in Mumbai in 2011. He had visited the U.S. in 2008, scouting out hospitals, inspired by what he saw and heard from his parents. “That’s when I noted this would be a good place to train and further your career,” he says.
Khole was 26 when he moved to the U.S. for good in July 2013. He interviewed for several residencies around the country, eventually settling on Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester in 2015. Varna, meanwhile, was at Drexel, where she changed course from a career in dentistry and music to the medical field. After losing touch for seven years, they met again in Boston.
“We reconnected and this time things clicked,” he says.
After four years in Worcester, where he also completed an infectious disease fellowship at the UMass Medical Center, they moved to Keene. With COVID barreling into the world seven months later, it didn’t take Khole long to become an integral part of the community’s health care.
“The basic things, that people want to help you out, to make sure it turns out well for you, that’s the sense I got (of Keene),” he says. “The community relies on the hospital and the hospital relies on the community.”