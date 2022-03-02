New Hampshire health officials have announced the COVID-19-related death of another Cheshire County resident, bringing the county’s confirmed total to 103.
The local man, who was in his 60s, died in January and is one of five deaths reported Tuesday that happened more than two weeks ago but were just recently confirmed to have been COVID-related, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The other four deaths involved two Rockingham County men in their 60s, a Hillsborough County man in his 50s and a Grafton County man in his 70s.
Also Tuesday, state health officials announced five newer deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, all of them involving people 60 or older. They included a Belknap County man, a Coos County man, a Hillsborough County man and women from Merrimack County and Sullivan County.
As of Tuesday morning, 298,626 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and about 99 percent (294,840 people) of them had recovered, according to the latest statistics from the state health department. The deaths of 2,387 people had been attributed to the virus.
Health officials were aware of 1,399 current COVID-19 cases statewide — 75 in Cheshire County — and 82 people in New Hampshire hospitals with active infections. (The latter statistic does not include patients who were no longer contagious but remained hospitalized as they recover.)