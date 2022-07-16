Hometown: Grew up in Marlborough and later lived in Keene; moved to York, Maine, a few months ago
Family: Sons Kevin, Daryl, Brian and Toby Watterson; daughter Kim Stanton; late husband, John Watterson
Occupation: Retired; previously worked as administrative director at Minnewawa in Marlborough, then worked in human resources at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene
Education: Marlborough High School
Question: How did you balance being a mother with five kids while working full-time?
Answer: “When you’ve got five kids, and they’re all doing the same thing, you want good kids on your program. So the other kids are making sure that they behave themselves so they don’t have to sit at home.”
Question: How did your breast cancer diagnosis in 1972 affect your lifestyle?
Answer: “It didn’t change it in any permanent way. When Kevin went off to Eckard [College, to play baseball], I asked the doctor, ‘Could you put it off for a week or two, because I have to go.’ He said no. That’s the only big thing that happened.”
Question: How did your family support each other while your kids were growing up?
Answer: “We went to every game they had, no matter what it was. And my [kids] would go to each other’s too. The support was there, which was very good for our family.”
