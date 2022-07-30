The Mexican painter Frida Kahlo has been the subject of so much attention — movies, immersive experiences, countless T-shirts and tote bags — that it’s surprising there’s any Kahlo content left to make. But the Fridamania knows no end: It was announced last week that Kahlo’s life story will be made into a musical.

The production, which is expected to open on Broadway in 2024 after regional tryouts next year, will follow Kahlo’s life from Mexico City to Paris, to New York and back to the famous “Blue House” where she was born and died in 1954. Currently titled “Frida, The Musical,” the show will include music by Jaime Lozano, lyrics by playwright Neena Beber and will be produced by Valentina Berger.

