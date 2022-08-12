The driver continued to flee, with the van reaching speeds over 94 miles per hour and driving on the wrong side of the road, almost striking an oncoming vehicle, the affidavit states. Rouse deactivated his lights and continued to follow from a distance, at one point observing what appeared to be a beer bottle thrown out of the passenger-side window, he wrote in the affidavit.
Near Stoddard Hill, Rouse saw another Chesterfield officer’s patrol car with lights activated, reactivated his own, and pursued the van until it came to a stop west of Stow Drive, the affidavit states. The driver exited the van and laid face-down on the ground, at which point Rouse drew his gun, gave verbal commands to the man — later identified as Wold-Grover — and secured him in handcuffs, he wrote in the affidavit.
When he approached Wold-Grover he noticed an intense smell of alcohol on him and saw a 12-pack of Corona beers in the middle console of the van, some full and others empty, according to the affidavit.
After Rouse secured Wold-Grover in his patrol car, he helped the other Chesterfield officer, Derek Jackson, detain another man who was in the passenger seat of the van and resisting as Jackson attempted to place him in handcuffs, the affidavit states.
Police subdued the man with a blast of pepper spray to his face and secured him in Jackson’s patrol car, Rouse wrote. In separate vehicles, both Wold-Grover and the other man continued to thrash around, spit and kick the doors and glass, prompting the officers to drive the two to the Cheshire County jail in Keene with emergency lights activated, according to the affidavit.
On the way to the jail, Wold-Grover began kicking the divider behind Rouse’s head and shouted threats at the officer when he pulled over and opened the door to address the issue, he wrote in the affidavit.
Rouse then delivered a burst of pepper spray to Wold-Grover’s face to subdue him, but Wold-Grover continued to resist and shout racial slurs at the officer even after arriving at the jail, according to the affidavit.
Police charged the other man with misdemeanors, court documents state.
Wold-Grover is scheduled for a dispositional conference on Sept. 28. Judge Jacki Smith on Tuesday set a cash bail of $1,000 for his release.
A lawyer for Wold-Grover could not be reached for comment Thursday.
