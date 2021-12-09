I write with great concern, horror, really, at the proposed bill HB1255. I have been a committed educator at the college/university level since 1985. I have taught at UNH, Keene State, Franklin Pierce, and also courses in our state prison. I am an ordained clergy person (a graduate of Harvard Divinity School) and a recipient of a faculty excellence award from Keene State College in 2017.
The students I teach at Keene State hunger to learn about the complexity and nuance of our nation’s history and the deep roots of systemic racism so that they can develop thoughtful responses to the divisions in this country and the continuing rise of white nationalism and violence that undermine all of us. The students do not want a sugar-coated unquestioning version of U.S. history. We understand that slavery has existed worldwide. And as we know from Isabel Wilkerson’s impeccable scholarship and writing in her book “Caste,” the Third Reich in Nazi Germany studied our Jim Crow laws to design their system of extermination.
The survival of any democracy depends on the capacity and willingness of its denizens to think critically — to wrestle with and be accountable for structural oppression and disadvantage, as much as our desire to lift up our best innovations and creative imagination.
The proposed bill HB 1255 not only undermines educators; it undermines learners, suggesting that our young people are incapable of synthesizing multiple perspectives, conflicting truths and the legacy of a history that does include genocide, chattel slavery, exploitation and dehumanization.
If we are to rise to our best selves, we must own the entirety of who we are as a people.