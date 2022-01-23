CHARLESTOWN — Police have released the name of the Claremont woman who died in a head-on collision on Route 12 Friday afternoon.
Charlestown police identified the victim as Charity Dyer, 51, in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another driver was seriously injured in the crash near Shutters Way.
Based on their initial investigation, police said Dyer was driving a 2020 Toyota Rav 4 south on Route 12 (Claremont Road), crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided with a 2012 Honda CRV heading north.
The 63-year-old female driving the Honda — who is also from Claremont but not named in the release — was taken to Valley Regional Hospital and then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries, the release says. She is expected to recover.
No one else was in either vehicle, according to the release.
During the course of the investigation, the release says a "significant amount of illegal narcotics were located in Dyer's car and in her possession." Toxicology results for Dyer are pending.
The crash was reported at around 4:40 p.m. Friday. Route 12 was closed in the vicinity of the collision for about four hours.
Anyone with more information about the Charlestown crash is asked to call Lt. Jonathan Graham at 603-826-5747.
Charlestown police were assisted at the scene by the Charlestown Fire Department, N.H. State Police, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Cross Ambulance and the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
