While achieving the status of federally qualified health center (FQHC) is an extensive process, in New Hampshire, there are currently 67 sites that fall under the designation. To qualify, the geographic area or population in question must first prove to be underserved from a health care standpoint.
Sharon Beatty, a retired health management professional who now lives in Keene, was a driver behind the creation of an FQHC in Plymouth.
One challenge faced there was that in most cases, an existing health care organization, such as a Critical Access Hospital (CAH), cannot operate an FQHC or FQHC look-alike — a community-based health center that meets the government’s Health Center Program requirements but does not receive program funding.
There have been rare exceptions when a CAH’s governing body or board of directors is developed specifically to meet the Health Resources and Services Administration health center program requirements. But this is typically not the case, which is why the health care entity Beatty helped create in Plymouth first had to divest itself from the area hospital before applying to become an FQHC.
Calling on demographic data, much of it from the most recent census, Beatty was able to prove Plymouth was in need of government support to improve its community’s health care. A critical factor included in the application was the heightened obesity rate in the area, which exceeded the average.
Once in place, the region turned out to be a good fit for the FQHC, Beatty said. “We were fortunate in that we were the community’s clinic,” Beatty said.
The center benefited from specialized Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, grant funding and additional funds from private pay clients.
However, this isn’t always the case when FQHCs form. Without thorough planning, these centers and local hospital systems sometimes find themselves in competition for already limited funds within a region.
But when done well, the two can complement each other, reducing financial stress and enhancing the local health care delivery system. To support these kinds of positive outcomes, “every state has what is designed by the federal government as a primary care organization,” Beatty said.
For New Hampshire and Vermont, that is the Bi-State Primary Care Association.
The nonprofit’s aim is to promote “access to effective and affordable primary care and preventive services for all, with special emphasis on underserved populations,” according to its website. The charitable organization does so through training and technical assistance to improve programmatic, clinical, operational and financial performance.
The association is also responsible for national campaigns to recruit health care providers to the workforce in New Hampshire and Vermont to staff centers offering care in medical, oral and mental and behavioral health, as well as treatment for substance-use disorder and community support services.
Beatty said state organizations, like Bi-State, are supposed to watch over primary care by providing resources to help manage FQHCs and ensure that, once expanded, health care services are available.