SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Gross gaming revenue dipped by approximately $8 million in Massachusetts in November compared to October, though MGM Springfield experienced a rise in numbers, according to the state gaming commission.
Combined gross gaming revenue from all three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park Casino — was approximately $88 million in November, as compared to $96 million in October, the commission said in its monthly report.
MGM Springfield garnered approximately $21.7 million in gross gaming revenue, as compared to $21.4 million in October, increasing by $228,359.22 month to month. MGM’s revenue in November included about $5.7 million in table games revenue and nearly $16 million from slot machines.
MGM Springfield’s gaming revenue had also increased in October, after dropping to $19.4 million in September.
Encore had $55.2 million in gross gaming revenue in November, as compared to $62.8 million in total revenue in October, the commission reported. The total consisted of approximately $25.1 million from table games and $30.1 million from slots.
Plainridge had a total of nearly $11 million in gross gaming revenue in November as compared to $11.7 million in October.
The three casinos paid a total of $24.6 million in taxes to the state based on the revenues in November.
MGM Springfield and Encore are category 1 resort-casinos and are taxed on 25 percent of their gross gaming revenue. The taxes are allocated to several specific state funds under gaming law.
Plainridge is a category 2 casino, providing slots only, and is taxed on 49 percent of its gross gaming revenue. Of that total, 82 percent is paid to local aid and 18 percent is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund.