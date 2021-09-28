AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Soccer

Monadnock girls soccer vs. Fall Mtn., 4 p.m.

ConVal girls soccer vs. Manchester West, 4 p.m.

Franklin Pierce men’s soccer vs. Le Moyne, 4 p.m.

Keene boys soccer vs. Goffstown, 4:30 p.m.

Keene girls soccer at Goffstown, 4:30 p.m.

Conant boys soccer at Fall Mtn., 5:30 p.m.

Monadnock boys soccer vs. Hillsboro-Deering, 6 p.m.

ConVal boys soccer at Manchester West, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

ConVal field hockey at Derryfield, 4 p.m.

Conant field hockey at Hopkinton, 4 p.m.

Keene State field hockey at Plymouth State, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

ConVal volleyball vs. Souhegan, 5:45 p.m.

Tennis

Franklin Pierce men vs. Colby-Sawyer, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Conant vs. Pelham, John Stark at Shattuck GC, 3:30 p.m.

Fall Mtn. vs. Bow, Stevens at Claremont CC, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Hinsdale at Mascoma Homecoming Meet, 3:30 p.m.

Fall Mtn. at Newport, 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you