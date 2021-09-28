Area Sports Schedule, Sept. 28 Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SoccerMonadnock girls soccer vs. Fall Mtn., 4 p.m.ConVal girls soccer vs. Manchester West, 4 p.m. Franklin Pierce men’s soccer vs. Le Moyne, 4 p.m.Keene boys soccer vs. Goffstown, 4:30 p.m.Keene girls soccer at Goffstown, 4:30 p.m.Conant boys soccer at Fall Mtn., 5:30 p.m.Monadnock boys soccer vs. Hillsboro-Deering, 6 p.m.ConVal boys soccer at Manchester West, 7 p.m.Field HockeyConVal field hockey at Derryfield, 4 p.m.Conant field hockey at Hopkinton, 4 p.m. Keene State field hockey at Plymouth State, 6 p.m.VolleyballConVal volleyball vs. Souhegan, 5:45 p.m.TennisFranklin Pierce men vs. Colby-Sawyer, 3:30 p.m.GolfConant vs. Pelham, John Stark at Shattuck GC, 3:30 p.m.Fall Mtn. vs. Bow, Stevens at Claremont CC, 4 p.m.Cross CountryHinsdale at Mascoma Homecoming Meet, 3:30 p.m.Fall Mtn. at Newport, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Field Hockey Fall Mtn. Football Politics Sport Conval Monadnock Area Manchester West Recommended for you Tickets on sale soon! Read more about the nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Mitchell Cormier, Fall Mountain golf Jake Daniels, ConVal boys soccer Seamus Howard, Keene football Torin Kindopp, Keene boys cross country Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStreet Savory food truck owners to open seafood restaurant in KeeneFirefighters team up for special delivery in RichmondCheshire Housing Trust to dissolve, passing 48 affordable units to Keene HousingHundred Nights defends stance on guests, employees on sex-offender registry.Keene runners take top spots in DeMar half marathonMonadnock school board votes against increased reporting of COVIDCheshire Medical gearing up for new residency program, expansion to Maple Ave.With half sours and more, Pickle Festival enjoys sweet returnState announces death of Cheshire County man from COVIDCheshire Medical, county see increase in COVID-19 testing Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No