Area Sports Schedule, Sept. 25-26 Sentinel Staff Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 24 min ago SaturdayFootballFranklin Pierce football at Saint Anselm, 1 p.m. Boys SoccerHinsdale boys soccer at Franklin, 12:30 p.m.ConVal boys soccer at Pelham, 3 p.m.Girls SoccerConVal girls soccer at Pelham, 1 p.m.Hinsdale girls soccer vs. Franklin, 1 p.m.Men's SoccerKeene State men's soccer at Western Connecticut, 1 p.m.Franklin Pierce men's soccer at Saint Rose, 5 p.m.Women's SoccerKeene State's women's soccer vs. Western Connecticut, 2 p.m.VolleyballKeene State volleyball vs. Western Connecticut, 12 p.m. Keene State volleyball vs. Wellesley, 3 p.m.Franklin Pierce volleyball at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.Cross CountryConVal, Conant cross country at Manchester Invitational, 9 a.m.Field HockeyConVal field hockey at Hanover, 11 a.m.Monadnock field hockey at Hopkinton, 12:30 p.m.Keene State field hockey vs. Western Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.SundayGolfFranklin Pierce women at FPU Fall InvitationalField HockeyFranklin Pierce field hockey at Southern New Hampshire, 11 a.m.TennisFranklin Pierce women at New Haven, 12 p.m.