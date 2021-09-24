AreaSportsSchedule
Saturday

Football

Franklin Pierce football at Saint Anselm, 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hinsdale boys soccer at Franklin, 12:30 p.m.

ConVal boys soccer at Pelham, 3 p.m.

Girls Soccer

ConVal girls soccer at Pelham, 1 p.m.

Hinsdale girls soccer vs. Franklin, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Keene State men’s soccer at Western Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Franklin Pierce men’s soccer at Saint Rose, 5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Keene State’s women’s soccer vs. Western Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Keene State volleyball vs. Western Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Keene State volleyball vs. Wellesley, 3 p.m.

Franklin Pierce volleyball at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.

Cross Country

ConVal, Conant cross country at Manchester Invitational, 9 a.m.

Field Hockey

ConVal field hockey at Hanover, 11 a.m.

Monadnock field hockey at Hopkinton, 12:30 p.m.

Keene State field hockey vs. Western Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Golf

Franklin Pierce women at FPU Fall Invitational

Field Hockey

Franklin Pierce field hockey at Southern New Hampshire, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Franklin Pierce women at New Haven, 12 p.m.

