Area Sports Schedule, Sept. 17 Sep 17, 2021 FootballKeene at Alvirne, 7 p.m.Monadnock vs. ConVal, 7 p.m. (moved from Peterborough) Boys SoccerMonadnock vs. Derryfield, 4 p.m.Fall Mtn. at Winnisquam, 4 p.m.Hinsdale vs. Concord Christian Academy, 4 p.m.Girls SoccerConVal vs. Sanborn, 4 p.m.Hinsdale vs. Concord Christian Academy, 4 p.m.Field HockeyKeene at Exeter, 4 p.m.Monadnock vs. Hopkinton, 4 p.m. ConVal vs. Sanborn, 4 p.m. Franklin Pierce vs. Mercyhurst, 4 p.m.VolleyballConVal vs. Laconia, 5:45 p.m.Franklin Pierce at Southern Connecticut State, 7 p.m. TennisFranklin Pierce vs. ITA East Region ChampionshipsGymnasticsKeene at Alvirne, 7 p.m.Men's SoccerKeene State vs. RPI, 7 p.m.GolfFranklin Pierce at Mercyhurst Invitational