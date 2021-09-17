AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Football

Keene at Alvirne, 7 p.m.

Monadnock vs. ConVal, 7 p.m. (moved from Peterborough)

Boys Soccer

Monadnock vs. Derryfield, 4 p.m.

Fall Mtn. at Winnisquam, 4 p.m.

Hinsdale vs. Concord Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

ConVal vs. Sanborn, 4 p.m.

Hinsdale vs. Concord Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Keene at Exeter, 4 p.m.

Monadnock vs. Hopkinton, 4 p.m.

ConVal vs. Sanborn, 4 p.m. 

Franklin Pierce vs. Mercyhurst, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

ConVal vs. Laconia, 5:45 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Southern Connecticut State, 7 p.m. 

Tennis

Franklin Pierce vs. ITA East Region Championships

Gymnastics

Keene at Alvirne, 7 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Keene State vs. RPI, 7 p.m.

Golf

Franklin Pierce at Mercyhurst Invitational

Tags

Recommended for you