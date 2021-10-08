Area Sports Schedule, Oct. 8 Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FootballKeene football at Salem, 7 p.m.ConVal football at Laconia, 7 p.m. Fall Mountain football vs. Somersworth, 7 p.m.Boys SoccerMonadnock boys soccer vs. Trinity, 4 p.m.Conant boys soccer vs. Campbell, 4 p.m.Keene boys soccer vs. Winnacunnet, 4:30 p.m.Girls SoccerConant girls soccer at Derryfield, 4 p.m.VolleyballFall Mountain volleyball vs. Campbell, 3:30 p.m. ConVal volleyball vs. Winnisquam, 5:45 p.m.Keene volleyball vs. Exeter, 7:15 p.m.Cross CountryMonadnock cross country at Fall Mountain, 11 a.m.Keene cross country at CVC Invitational, 3:30 p.m.Field HockeyConVal field hockey vs. Lebanon, 4 p.m.Conant field hockey at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.Men’s SoccerKeene State men’s soccer at UMass-Dartmouth, 7 p.m.Ice HockeyFranklin Pierce women’s hockey at Mercyhurst, 6:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Field Hockey Volleyball Conant Cross Country Men Conval Recommended for you Click the Image Below to Purchase Tickets for the Extraordinary Women Event Read more about the nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Sophia Bruzgis, Fall Mountain soccer Jack Elkin, Keene unified soccer Eric McGrath, ConVal football Gabe Hill, Monadnock golf Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJaffrey woman sentenced for falsifying evidence in Keene man's slayingPolice: Keene man set fire inside Swanzey cruiser after arrestWalpole crash sends four to the hospital SaturdayPaper shortage hits American retailers when they need it mostBrattleboro police seek information on bank robberyWoman seriously injured in Rindge crash ThursdayExperts: Area case points to deficiencies in court-ordered safeguards against violenceFederal judge throws out area residents’ mask lawsuitPatrick Ryan HallFall takes center stage in Keene at first Harvest Festival Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No