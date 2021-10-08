AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Football

Keene football at Salem, 7 p.m.

ConVal football at Laconia, 7 p.m.

Fall Mountain football vs. Somersworth, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Monadnock boys soccer vs. Trinity, 4 p.m.

Conant boys soccer vs. Campbell, 4 p.m.

Keene boys soccer vs. Winnacunnet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Conant girls soccer at Derryfield, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain volleyball vs. Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

ConVal volleyball vs. Winnisquam, 5:45 p.m.

Keene volleyball vs. Exeter, 7:15 p.m.

Cross Country

Monadnock cross country at Fall Mountain, 11 a.m.

Keene cross country at CVC Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

ConVal field hockey vs. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Conant field hockey at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Keene State men’s soccer at UMass-Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Franklin Pierce women’s hockey at Mercyhurst, 6:05 p.m.

