Shelby Arlen

Arlen began her journey of giving back much earlier than that though. With her grandmother, Margaret Knox, working as the director of nursing at Cedarcrest, Arlen began volunteering there at just nine years old.
She eventually left Cedarcrest after having children and became a home-care provider for disabled adults in foster care.
Dassau, who worked for the federal Head Start program as an advocate, found that the children she worked with often didn’t have enough food at home, and she wanted to provide bags of food for the kids to take home on the weekends. In 2017, she established Feeding Tiny Tummies, a nonprofit organization that revolves around child food insecurity.
In Arlen's spare time she would volunteer to fill bags and deliver them back to the Head Start program. “Shelby was the one there all day, every day, running the whole show with no one else there. She was filling bags, picking up stuff during the day when her kids were at school. She’s really the one that ran the whole show,” Dassau said.
Feeding Tiny Tummies has since grown from providing weekend bags of food for children in Cheshire and Sullivan counties to providing food to senior housing and a few other municipalities in the area. The nonprofit also offers open hours on Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m., when people in need can stop in at 180 Emerald St., Suite 207, in Keene to pick up bags of food that include non-perishables and pantry staples, produce, dairy and bread. There are no requirements to qualify for food from Feeding Tiny Tummies.
Arlen now works as the assistant director of Feeding Tiny Tummies, and coordinates with all the volunteers and area agencies. She also picks up the food from the local businesses that donate. She even fills in during Feeding Tiny Tummies' open hours if there is no volunteer available to do that. “She steps up to the plate and deals with everybody that comes to the door,” her mother said.
Arlen said her favorite part of her work by far is the children. “It really is the best part. I love when they get excited to see us come.”
Feeding Tiny Tummies isn’t just about child food insecurity to Arlen though. Because Feeding Tiny Tummies is always looking for volunteers, Arlen will bring in adults with disabilities to help in whatever capacity they can. “She is really huge on supporting the adult community with disabilities,” Dassau said. “She is an exceptional person. She is really compassionate about people.”
“Not only is she a mother and a wife and the assistant director of Feeding Tiny Tummies, she is coordinating for MUCH now,” Dassau said. “She has grown and is just doing incredible work for our community.”
MUCH (Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger) is a coalition of members in the Monadnock Region who have come together to work with local schools to get boxes of food out to children for school vacations. Arlen helps coordinate the volunteers — who help pack and deliver boxes — and also communicates with the schools and other coalitions in the area to determine how they can help each other and what else she can bring into the Monadnock Region.
“It’s just nice to see young people that really, really care about the community and the next generation of kids that are going to be coming along. We’ve got to set them up for success. If there are food insecurities at home, there are financial insecurities at home and that’s when things get heated and domestic violence arrives," Dassau said. "Shelby does everything in her power to make that difference and hopefully alleviate some of that pressure."
When Arlen is not busy working, she enjoys spending time with her children. “I like to go watch them play sports,” she said. “My daughter does softball and basketball, my son does football, and my youngest son does basketball and T-ball.”
Arlen’s biggest passions are her family and feeding the area's youth.
“If we can help feed the next generation to help with their education, then I think that we are going places.”