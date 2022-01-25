Jaffrey library set to launch winter learning program
Registration is now open for Jaffrey Public Library’s winter learning program, which is held both online and in-person Jan. 31-March 25.
The theme of this year’s program is “Reading Colors Your World” and will feature learning activities and reading challenges for all ages.
People may participate in-person at the library or remotely at home, or any combination of the two.
In addition to library challenges that feature a prize castle and embrace both books and digital resources, the library has added several new programs for the upcoming weeks. For youth, teens and families, programs include fiber arts, Lego challenges and multiple book clubs, such as the Families Read Roald Dahl group, sponsored by the Jaffrey Knights of Columbus. During February winter vacation, the library will hold its annual Silly Stuffie Sleepover, where local children drop off their stuffed animals for overnight fun and mischief at the library.
Programs for adults include the return of the in-person Mahjong group and multiple online book discussions with humanities experts, funded by a SHARP grant from N.H. Humanities, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities, through the American Rescue Plan. In addition, the library will introduce its new program, Project Grandparent, which provides pre-loaded learning tablets for children and workshop sessions, led by library staff, for grandparent caregivers on tech topics and educational resources, tailored to meet their needs. Project Grandparent is partially-funded by a grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
The library’s Seed Library will return in March for the sixth year in a row. The program provides free seeds for the community to start gardens.
Information: 603-532-7301 or email Julie Perrin at jperrin@jaffreypubliclibrary.org.
Keene Rotary Club holds 41st annual winter raffle
Keene Rotary Club recently announced the raffle winners for its 41st annual winter fundraiser event on Friday, Jan. 21.
The winners were: Terry Haskins ($5,000); Mike and Michelle Gorecki, Sheri Zawisza and Joelle Phippard ($1,000); Lisa Blanchard, Jay Blanchard, Ranger Curran and Glenn Galloway ($500); Kathy Wichland, Connie Joyce, Helene Mogridge and Deb Rivest ($100).
The winner of the $1,500 early bird drawing on New Year’s Eve was Hundred Nights Inc. of Keene, which provides shelter and services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
The drawing is conducted under the auspices of accounting firm Oster & Wheeler, P.C.
The raffle raised nearly $32,000 for Keene Rotary Club’s Jane’s Kids program and other local youth projects.
Chesterfield Lion’s Club
to host pancake breakfast
The Chesterfield Lion’s Club will host its 27th annual pancake breakfast on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Chesterfield School on Route 63 in the town center. The breakfast is held from 7:30 to 11 a.m.
Pancakes will be served with real maple syrup and butter, along with eggs, bacon, sausage, cereals, coffee, tea, juices and muffins. Representatives of the Chesterfield Police Department will be on hand with educational material for kids.
Tickets are $7 per person and children 5 and under dine for free.
All proceeds will be donated to local charity endeavors.
Keene library to celebrate Harry Potter Book Night
Keene Public Library will host a Harry Potter Book Night on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Started in 2014 by Bloomsbury Publishing, Harry Potter Book Night is held throughout the world to celebrate the novels by J.K. Rowling. For 2022, the theme is “Magical Journeys.” The event will include enchanting games, making magical crafts and other activities.
Keene Public Library is at 60 Winter St. All programs are free and open to the public. Information: Jay Fee at 603-352-0157 or visit KeenePublicLibrary.org.
100+ Women Who Care group to hold meeting
The next meeting of 100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County will be held via Zoom on Monday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. The business portion of the meeting will start promptly at 6 p.m.
New members are welcome. Anyone who would like to join may go to the group’s website at https://100pluswomencheshirecounty.com to find out more about the group and how to become a member. If you decide you want to join, fill out this Commitment Form and email it to 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com.
100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County meets four times a year for one hour. Each member commits to donating $50 per quarter and, at each meeting, the group selects a different local nonprofit organization to receive the donations. The organization began in 2016 with 80 members and now has more than 300 members.
For more information about the group, email Jane Shapiro at 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com or go to 100pluswomencheshirecounty.com