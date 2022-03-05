TROY — A $2.3 million operations budget will be considered at town meeting next week, as well as warrant articles to make bond payments on improvements made in the water and sewer system.
Here’s a look at the town warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,325,572, up about 10 percent from the budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles:
One article seeks $164,400 for road repair and maintenance, with $90,470 from general taxation and the rest from block grant and reserve funds.
Also, a total of $43,863 is being sought for the annual bond payment for water systems improvements completed in 2010. Another warrant article seeks $90,815 for an annual bond payment for sewer plant upgrades completed in 2007.
A total of $12,523 is being sought for an annual bond payment for a broadband project completed in 2021.
Voters will also consider capital reserve fund deposits totaling $98,500.
Contested races:
Selectboard: Though T.J. Chasse is the only candidate on the ballot for a three-year term, he faces two write-in candidates, Jesse Harkins and incumbent Tim Wilson.
First deputy fire chief: Joseph Callahan, the incumbent, faces challenger Ryan Huntoon, for a three-year term.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center.
Town meeting: Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m., at Troy Elementary School.