At a glance: Gerardo Acosta Garcia By Molly Bolan Sentinel Staff Molly Bolan Mar 26, 2022

Age: 62
Hometown: Born and raised in Mexico City; now lives in Troy
Family: Wife, Debbie Luopa de Acosta, who teaches third and fourth grade at Trinity Christian School in Keene. The couple has three adult sons: Justin, Nick and Jesse Acosta. 
Occupation: Tailor, currently with Miller Bros.-Newton in Keene, which is planned to close next month.
Education: Colegio de Ciencias Humanidades (College of Human Science) in Mexico City; English classes at the School for International Training in Brattleboro

Question: What does it take to be a good tailor? 
Answer: "Patience. Lots of patience. You have to actually look at the customer and see what their needs are because people are different shapes ... You have to have the eye."

Question: Best fabric to work with?
Answer: "The best fabric for me to work with has always been wool. Commercial wool-polyester is very good too."

Question: Worst fabric?
Answer: "Plain polyester is awful to work with." 

Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com.