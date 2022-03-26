Age: 62

Hometown: Born and raised in Mexico City; now lives in Troy

Family: Wife, Debbie Luopa de Acosta, who teaches third and fourth grade at Trinity Christian School in Keene. The couple has three adult sons: Justin, Nick and Jesse Acosta.

Occupation: Tailor, currently with Miller Bros.-Newton in Keene, which is planned to close next month.

Education: Colegio de Ciencias Humanidades (College of Human Science) in Mexico City; English classes at the School for International Training in Brattleboro

Question: What does it take to be a good tailor?

Answer: “Patience. Lots of patience. You have to actually look at the customer and see what their needs are because people are different shapes ... You have to have the eye.”

Question: Best fabric to work with?

Answer: “The best fabric for me to work with has always been wool. Commercial wool-polyester is very good too.”

Question: Worst fabric?

Answer: “Plain polyester is awful to work with.”

