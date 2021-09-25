Hometown: Born and raised in Bennington; Keene resident since 2010
Family: Mother, Heidi Schwieger, of Munsonville, executive director of the Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility in Keene; father, Vernon Thornblad, of Keene, a freelance graphic designer and an adjunct professor of art and graphic design at Keene State College; stepfather, Roger Doyon, of Munsonville, vice president of digital sales and marketing at The Mountain apparel company in Marlborough; brother Caleb Thornblad, a student at LEAF Charter School in Alstead; stepsisters Emma and Hannah Doyon
Occupation: Executive director of the Horatio Colony House Museum and Nature Preserve in Keene
Education: Keene High School class of 2013; Bachelor of Arts in Holocaust and genocide studies, with a minor in German, from Keene State College; Master of Arts in museum studies from the University of New Hampshire in Durham
Question: What do you enjoy about giving tours at the Horatio Colony House Museum?
Answer: “That’s one of my favorite parts of the job, because a lot of times people really connect with the history. And it’s recent enough history that they’ll recognize furniture and say, ‘Oh, we had something just like this in my grandparents’ house.’ So that’s really special. And then even people who live internationally, they’ll often recognize things that come from their home countries, and that is really special, as well.”
Question: What has it been like, starting your first full-time museum job in the same community where you grew up?
Answer: “Because a lot of young people do move elsewhere, there’s an opportunity for me to — I don’t want to say necessarily be a leader — but really grow here, and help to cultivate more of a sense that it is OK for young people, and there are opportunities for young people, here in Keene. I have quite a few friends from high school and college who have found success in the area, so I think there’s promise. I also just love Keene. The sense of community here is pretty extraordinary, and I think we’re one of those places that, with the pandemic, really came together.”