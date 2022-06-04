We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Hometown: Sydney, Australia; lived in Guam for 20 years; Keene resident since 2015
Family: Husband, Robert; sons Lucas, 17, Nathan, 15, and Daniel, 13
Occupation: Executive director of Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, a nonprofit that provides free access to a wide range of academic, athletic and artistic programs to children living in properties owned or managed by Keene Housing
Education: Bachelor of economics, Monash University in Melbourne, Australia; post-graduate work at RMIT University, Melbourne
Question: Why is it so important for these programming opportunities to be made available to children who may belong to households of lower income?
Answer: “The idea of the collaborative stems from some research that shows that this early intervention can have a positive influence on a child’s outcome. We’re providing them with role models like teachers and coaches that prove to them that they can reach their full potential.”