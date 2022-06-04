Age: 51

Hometown: Sydney, Australia; lived in Guam for 20 years; Keene resident since 2015

Family: Husband, Robert; sons Lucas, 17, Nathan, 15, and Daniel, 13

Occupation: Executive director of Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, a nonprofit that provides free access to a wide range of academic, athletic and artistic programs to children living in properties owned or managed by Keene Housing

Education: Bachelor of economics, Monash University in Melbourne, Australia; post-graduate work at RMIT University, Melbourne

Question: Why is it so important for these programming opportunities to be made available to children who may belong to households of lower income?

Answer: “The idea of the collaborative stems from some research that shows that this early intervention can have a positive influence on a child’s outcome. We’re providing them with role models like teachers and coaches that prove to them that they can reach their full potential.”

