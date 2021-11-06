At a glance: Mark McLaughlin By Mia Summerson Sentinel Staff Mia Summerson Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark McLaughlinAge: 67Hometown: Albany, N.Y.; Peterborough resident since 2014Family: Wife, Cheryl Hubbard, son Campbell McLaughlin and daughter Ryan McLaughlin, both adults Occupation: Writer, board-game designerEducation: Bachelor of Science in foreign services from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.On writing: “I’m driven to it. I don’t do it for the money, which is not bad, but I do it because I couldn’t not. I could not sit and not write.” Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cheryl Hubbard Campbell Mclaughlin Ryan Mclaughlin Mark Mclaughlin Education Albany Hometown Peterborough Mia Summerson Follow Mia Summerson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJoshua Ryder DrukeNew Keene seafood restaurant poised to open soonCouncilors hear cases for dog park, disc-golf course at former Keene campgroundSouthern Vermont fires under investigation by State PoliceKeene-based Works Cafe to open new location in upstate New YorkKeene election results, Nov. 2Antrim teen sentenced to at least 50 years for killing fatherPolice: Winchester woman stole nearly $10K from pickle festivalCindy J. TedfordChristine Mae Archer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No