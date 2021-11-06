Mark McLaughlin

Age: 67

Hometown: Albany, N.Y.; Peterborough resident since 2014

Family: Wife, Cheryl Hubbard, son Campbell McLaughlin and daughter Ryan McLaughlin, both adults

Occupation: Writer, board-game designer

Education: Bachelor of Science in foreign services from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

On writing: “I’m driven to it. I don’t do it for the money, which is not bad, but I do it because I couldn’t not. I could not sit and not write.”

Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson

Tags

Recommended for you