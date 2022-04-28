20220430-LOC-PROFILETOEPFER-2

Keene Pride President Adam Toepfer, seen here Friday afternoon, is leading the group organizing the Elm City's first official Pride Festival, which is set for September.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Name: Adam Toepfer

Age: 35

Hometown: Keene

Family: Father, John Toepfer, and stepmother, Brenda Toepfer of Keene; mother, Lorelei Hodgdon-Smead (deceased); brother Matthew Toepfer, Keene, and stepbrother Chris Washburn, Auburn, Maine.

Occupation: Technician and sales associate at Brown Computer Solutions in Keene.

Community Involvement: President of Keene Pride

Education: Studied communications and filmmaking at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City

Question: What sort of impact does hosting a Pride festival have on LGBTQIA+ members in the area?

Answer: "It means a lot. Making our Pride visible to young [LGBTQIA+ members] is important. We need to show them that we're here and help them be comfortable and not feel so isolated."

