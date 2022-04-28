At a glance: Adam Toepfer By Hunter Oberst Sentinel Staff Anika CLARK Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Keene Pride President Adam Toepfer, seen here Friday afternoon, is leading the group organizing the Elm City's first official Pride Festival, which is set for September. Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Adam ToepferAge: 35Hometown: Keene Family: Father, John Toepfer, and stepmother, Brenda Toepfer of Keene; mother, Lorelei Hodgdon-Smead (deceased); brother Matthew Toepfer, Keene, and stepbrother Chris Washburn, Auburn, Maine.Occupation: Technician and sales associate at Brown Computer Solutions in Keene. Community Involvement: President of Keene PrideEducation: Studied communications and filmmaking at Marymount Manhattan College in New York CityQuestion: What sort of impact does hosting a Pride festival have on LGBTQIA+ members in the area?Answer: "It means a lot. Making our Pride visible to young [LGBTQIA+ members] is important. We need to show them that we're here and help them be comfortable and not feel so isolated." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brenda Toepfer Sale Education Chris Washburn Matthew Toepfer Technician John Toepfer Lorelei Hodgdon-smead Anika CLARK Follow Anika CLARK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you The Sentinel is looking to remember people who the Monadnock Region has lost to COVID-19 in the past two years, with short stories about their lives. You can submit information about a loved one here. Send us their story Nominate your favorite artist for the Ewing Arts Awards Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.