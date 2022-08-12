groups. “To have the government swoop in and rescue it when it’s apparently not well enough designed to clear the permitting process is troubling,” said Greg Cunningham, the director of the Conservation Law Foundation’s clean energy and climate change program.

“If we’re offsetting a clean project with a dirty project, we’re not going to make progress,” he said. But it’s unlikely the bill would mean large new gas pipelines in New Hampshire or the region, Cunningham said. Five of the six New England states have passed climate laws moving those states away from using fossil fuels. New Hampshire is the exception.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.