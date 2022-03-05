JAFFREY — Voters will decide on a $6.87 million budget for municipal operations during town meeting next week, as well as warrant articles to raise $1.5 million to replace and rehabilitate sewer lines, and a like amount for developing a new water source.
Here’s a look at the town warrant:
Budget proposal: $6,867,391, up $372,898, or 5.7 percent, from the budget voters approved last year.
Hot topics: Voters will be asked to approve $1.52 million for the Cold Stone Springs water project. This is for cost increases in a previously approved project. The money is to come from governmental aid and other assistance.
Voters will also be asked to raise and appropriate $750,000 for purchasing a replacement fire engine, with $350,000 to come from a capital reserve fund and the rest from a bond; $200,000 for the highway equipment capital reserve fund; and $575,000 for a road paving fund.
Other warrant articles: A total of $150,000 would be raised and deposited into the municipal building maintenance fund under another warrant article.
Voters will also consider a petition warrant article seeking support and encouragement from the town and the community to collaborate in creating community food production gardens and perennial pollinator gardens.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, at the Conant High School Pratt Auditorium from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 12, at 9 a.m. at the same location.