by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov met with Russian counterparts on the northern border with Belarus on Monday, the first opportunity for negotiations since Russia instigated the hostilities with a multipronged attack on its neighbor on Feb. 24.
Talks that could lead to any resolution of the conflict have always seemed like a remote possibility since Putin demands that Ukraine’s military surrender and the removal of its democratic leadership, which he denounces as a “junta.”
While Zelenskiy said that there were no preconditions, he expressed skepticism the talks would yield results. He appealed to the European Union for a fast-track path to membership, further undermining any pretense of “neutral status” for Ukraine, another of Putin’s conditions. The low profile of the Russian delegation, at deputy ministerial level, further weighed on expectations of any breakthrough.
On the ground, the fighting continued unabated. Russian troops seized the port of Berdyansk, while The Washington Post reported that Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine in support of Russia as soon as Monday.
The Russian army told Kyiv residents that “all civilians located there can freely leave” the capital by a single highway, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, while warning that the Ukrainian authorities were using people as human shields.
Zelenskiy’s office responded by dismissing as fake news the notion that Kyiv is surrounded by Russian forces.
“Russians can only dream about it,” the presidential office said in a statement. “Kyiv is completely controlled by the Ukrainian forces, arrivals to Kyiv are available. Yes, in some suburbs the confrontation continues, there were heavy battles. But we will not give up the capital.”
The U.K. Defence Ministry said in a tweet that the bulk of Putin’s ground forces remained more than 18 miles to the north of Kyiv, “having been slowed by Ukrainian forces defending Hostomel airfield.” Despite heavy fighting in the key cities of Chernihiv and Kharkiv, both cities remain under Ukrainian control, it said.
Money markets wobble
Global markets reeled Monday, with the Dow poised to shed more than 1 percent at the open as investors reckon with the fallout from fast-growing sanctions penalizing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Stocks slumped ahead of another busy week of earnings and economic data as investors kept their focus on the fast-unfolding crisis, with emergency United Nations meetings Monday while delegations from Russia and Ukraine convening for the first time on the Belarus border. Recent sanctions targeting major Russian banks and companies have enraged Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called the measures “illegitimate” and ordered his nuclear forces to a higher state of alert.
The three major U.S. indexes were poised to open 1.2 lower across the board, which would wipe out much of the gains from Friday’s rally. European markets were broadly in negative territory in mid-day trading, with France’s CAC40 declining 2.3 percent and Germany’s DAX giving up nearly 1.7 percent.
In recent days, the United States and its allies have moved to bar several major Russian banks from SWIFT (a global monetary transfer service), crack down on Russian oligarchs and prevent Russia’s central bank from bailing out the domestic economy.
Russia responded by more than doubling its key interest rate from 9.5 percent to 20 percent on Monday. In a statement, the Bank of Russia said the hike, one of the largest one-time increases in recent memory, was due to a drastic change in “external conditions for the Russian economy.” The bank also froze the opening of its stock market and delayed trading on domestic debt and currency markets. The moves led Russians to crowd ATMs in a desperate bid to withdraw cash.
Markets loathe uncertainty, and volatility is likely to rage as investors grapple with the lack of immediate resolution on the horizon with Russia and Ukraine according to David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group.
Although the U.S. market fundmentals have weathered the storm so far, “sentiment-driven concerns are unlikely to change anytime soon,” Bahnsen said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. “From a market perspective, sanctions against Russia will likely have the largest impact on currency markets, including the ruble, the Euro and the dollar.”
The Russian attack is arriving at a moment when the global economy is grappling with a host of pandemic-era stressors, from chaotic supply chains to widespread labor shortages. Although investors typically shrug off geopolitical tensions, the Ukraine crisis is weighing heavily on the markets because of Russia’s central role as a global energy producer. Russia produces about 10 percent of the world’s oil supply, on par with the United States and Saudi Arabia, and surging energy costs will ripple quickly through the economy, fueling inflation that is already threatening the economic recovery.
Oil prices surged higher amid the rising tensions, which have seen oil prices pushed beyond $100 per barrel in recent sessions. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading nearly 4.5 percent higher Monday, around $98.30 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, also climbed nearly 4.5 percent, to trade around $95.60 per barrel.