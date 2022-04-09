At a glance: Elizabeth Carr By Ryan Spencer Sentinel Staff Apr 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hometown: Westminster, Mass.; now lives in SwanzeyFamily: Son, Trevor Comeau; husband, Alan Scherer; mother, Judith Carr; father, Roger Carr (deceased)Occupation: Director of product and clinic marketing for TMRW Life Sciences, former journalistEducation: Bachelor of the Arts in communications, Simmons College (now Simmons University) in Boston Hobbies: Running, fitnessQuestion: What is one thing everyone should know about in vitro fertilization?Answer: “It’s not that old in the United States — it’s only 40 years old. People think it has been around a lot longer. It’s still a really viable option for people struggling to build a family.” Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marketing In Vitro Fertilization Economics Longer Clinic Journalist Director Simmons College Recommended for you Nominate your favorite artist for the Ewing Arts Awards Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find results of your town and school district meetings here! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.