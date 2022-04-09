Hometown: Westminster, Mass.; now lives in Swanzey

Family: Son, Trevor Comeau; husband, Alan Scherer; mother, Judith Carr; father, Roger Carr (deceased)

Occupation: Director of product and clinic marketing for TMRW Life Sciences, former journalist

Education: Bachelor of the Arts in communications, Simmons College (now Simmons University) in Boston

Hobbies: Running, fitness

Question: What is one thing everyone should know about in vitro fertilization?

Answer: “It’s not that old in the United States — it’s only 40 years old. People think it has been around a lot longer. It’s still a really viable option for people struggling to build a family.”

