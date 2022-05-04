Thousands of adult Medicaid recipients in New Hampshire would gain dental benefits under bills advancing through the state Legislature, but many more will continue to struggle to find affordable dentistry.
Gail Brown, director of the N.H. Oral Health Coalition, said about 85,000 people would be eligible to gain dental coverage under the bipartisan legislation.
Many dentists likely won’t take Medicaid patients, however, because of low reimbursement rates and other factors, she said.
“We do not have enough willing Medicaid providers for those folks who will be coming on board, and then what about those people who are still low-income, low-resourced and in need of care? It’s a problem,” she said.
To qualify for Medicaid, a single person must be earning less than $18,075 per year, $24,353 for a two-person household. The working poor and many low-income retirees could exceed this threshold but still not be able to find dental care they can afford.
Megan Vecchione, 38, who works at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene, was one of a number of people who responded to a Sentinel Facebook post asking people whether it is difficult for them to find affordable dental care.
She has dental coverage through her employer, but says it’s still too expensive to complete all the work she needs.
Vecchione, who has two children, said she was born with the “curse of soft teeth.”
“I can’t remember the amount of money I have put into dental work over the years and still have so much work to go but cannot afford even paying for dental insurance,” Vecchione said. “I have missing teeth that need replacing, crowns, the list goes on.”
Eight years ago a dentist suggested she remove her teeth and get dentures, but instead she went to Raynor Dental in Keene, which she said saved her teeth and her life.
“They truly did save my life because of all of the infections going on in my mouth,” she said.
Poor dental health increases the risk of infections in the bloodstream and other medical problems. In addition to being physically painful, it can hurt self esteem.
“For a good part of my life I hid my smile out of embarrassment due to damage to my front teeth,” Vecchione said. “I had lots of repairs and extractions of infected, broken teeth but just cannot afford the rest.
“Dentistry is one of the biggest things for good health, but not affordable for your average person.”
Michelle Claire Hansen, 79, of Alstead, also responded to the online question. The retired physician is on Medicare, which does not cover most dental services.
“All of the self-pay dental ‘insurances’ that I’ve researched are simply discount plans, including the one I buy through my own dentist,” she said.
Hansen said she has noticed an increase in dentistry prices.
“In 2015, I had an extraction and was charged $150,” she said. “The same oral surgeon is now charging an up-front $100 ‘consultation fee,’ even though my dentist has supplied X-rays and notes, and the extraction itself will be $150 to $250. I looked for another option, but the second oral surgeon charges an up-front $200, followed by up to $500 for the extraction.”
Brown, of the Oral Health Coalition, said there are 18 dental centers in New Hampshire, including Keene-based Dental Health Works of Cheshire County, that offer reduced fees depending on income levels.
Meanwhile, Sarah Finne, the state’s Medicaid dental director, said legislation to expand Medicaid to include an adult dental benefit appears to be on track.
“I have spent so much time in the Legislature over the last five years trying to get this adult benefit passed once and for all and I think we’re extraordinarily close, which I’m very, very happy about,” she said.
The new Medicaid benefit would take effect on April 1, 2023, and include diagnostic and preventive dental services, restorative treatment such as filling cavities and oral surgery needed to relieve pain, eliminate infection or prevent imminent tooth loss.
The individual benefit would be capped at $1,500 per year, excluding preventive services. Rules will be written to require some cost sharing for patients with family incomes above the federal poverty level.
There are identical bills in the House and the Senate to add the adult dental benefit to Medicaid.
On Wednesday, the House approved Senate Bill 422, 205-109. On Thursday, the Senate is scheduled to vote on Keene Rep. Joe Schapiro’s House Bill 103, which it approved on April 21. A second vote is needed following consideration of fiscal elements in the Senate Finance Committee, which has recommended it be passed. If this happens, one of the two bills will be sent to Gov. Chris Sununu for his signature.
New Hampshire is one of nine states that provide only emergency services, such as extractions, to adult Medicaid recipients. Children’s dental services are covered by Medicaid, as is required by the federal government. Adult dental care, which is optional, is provided by 35 states.
The proposals before the Legislature are estimated to require $6.9 million in state funds per year. The yearly federal share would be about $17 million. For comparison, the entire state budget is about $6.5 billion per year.
For the first three years, state funding would come from a $21 million settlement the state has reached with Centene Corp. over pharmacy benefit services costs in the Medicaid program, including the pricing of prescription drugs.
How to get help:
N.H. Oral Health Coalition, 603-415-5550, nhoralhealth.org/blog/
N.H. Dental Society, 603-225-5961, www.nhds.org
Dental Health Works of Cheshire County, 603-358-6624, www.dentalhealthworks.org