The USA has the highest percent of its citizens in jail compared to all the countries in the world. Our jail population is approximately 2 million, with an additional 4 million or so on parole or probation. About 523,000 people are in jail pre-trial, meaning they have not yet been found guilty.
The USA’s mass incarceration problem started in the early 1970s with President Richard Nixon’s “war on drugs.” As the jails started filling up with drug related arrests, the theory that rehabilitation was a waste of money also took hold. These two factors were largely responsible for the skyrocketing of incarceration from about 200,000 in 1970 to 2 million in 2018.
The recidivism rate (percentage of released prisoners arrested within five years) is now one of the world’s highest at 76.6 percent. The theory of USA’s justice system needs to change from retribution to rehabilitation in order to bring these numbers down.
In Europe there are some excellent examples of criminal justice systems that are working. Norway, for example, has probably the world’s lowest recidivism rate at 20 percent. Germany and the Netherlands also have low rates. These countries have embraced the idea that the sole purpose of jails is to rehabilitate and get convicts back into society.
In order to achieve this, inmates are treated with respect and given freedoms and responsibilities that are similar to the guards’. Inmates are provided with therapy, education and assistance in getting a job and a place to live when being released. They have discovered that when an inmate is treated with respect, the inmate will return that respect. Solitary confinement is unheard of and thought to be inhumane. Sentences are shorter in these countries because it is understood that a long sentence does not rehabilitate.
It is of great urgency that the USA begin to embrace rehabilitation. The system of punishment is not working and needs to change. Crime rates and drug abuse is not declining, and tax payers are paying about $182 billion a year for this system. Many of the incarcerated are diagnosed with with a mental illness or have had traumatic childhoods. What they need mostly is help.
I urge all politicians, judges, police and lawyers to recognize the social benefits of restructuring the criminal justice system to be one of helpfulness rather than punishment.
