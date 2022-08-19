fugitive, Bulger prompted a congressional inquiry and inspired Hollywood villains. He spent more than 16 years on the run before he was arrested in California.

Bulger received consecutive life terms for his role in 11 murders and 31 counts of racketeering, and he was initially incarcerated in Florida. He was transferred to Hazelton in October 2018 and was killed less than 24 hours after his arrival, raising questions about why he was moved and whether enough was done to ensure his safety after he was placed in the general population of one of the nation’s most violent prisons.

