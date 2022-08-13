Here is a list of 81 transfers recorded in Cheshire, Hillsborough and Sullivan counties during the period ending July 29.
Listed below is the date of the deed and the purchase price, based on real estate transfer tax paid.
This list does not include sales of certain mobile homes, or property dispositions in divorce settlements or trusts.
Alstead
At 14 Homestead Road, Susan Galeota to Christina M. Granger, one-family residence, July 27, 2022, $410,000.
At 7 Main St., Kenneth J. and Doreen M. Silva to John E. and Michelle L. Hamler, one-family residence, July 26, 2022, $365,000.
Antrim
On Jameson Avenue, Elizabeth Mandino and William G. Lang to Charles P. and Annelaurel W. Eastley, July 25, 2022, $60,000.
At 47 Loveren’s Mill Road, Geoffrey Cronan and Samantha Emanuelson to Anthony C. Buruca, one-family residence, July 25, 2022, $339,933.
On Smith Road, David L. and Kristy A. Boule to Katherine A. and Philip R. Lovejoy Jr., July 28, 2022, $55,000.
At 23 West St., Justin G. & Elizabeth M. Lorsbach Real Estate Trust and Justin G. Lorsbach to Donald B. and Jessica L. Coe, one-family residence, July 27, 2022, $219,333.
Bennington
On Gillis Hill Road, Barbara B. Medlyn Real Estate Trust and Stephen A. Medlyn to Forever Forestlands LLC, July 27, 2022, $345,000.
On Gillis Hill Road, Barbara B. Medlyn Real Estate Trust and Stephen A. Medlyn to D.H. Hardwick & Sons Inc., July 27, 2022, $155,000.
Charlestown
At 15 Marcy Ave., Vanessa M. Waddell to Devin J. McLeod and Samantha J. Shaw, one-family residence, July 28, 2022, $150,000.
On Ox Brook Road, Fred R. St. Pierre to Sinidu Christopher, July 27, 2022, $55,000.
At 49 Peperes Road, Chestnut Hill Village LLC to Jedidiah and Rayanna St. Pierre, July 27, 2022, $175,000.
On Saints Way, Chestnut Hill Village LLC to Amy L. and Jerome A. Maslan, July 26, 2022, $25,000.
At 33 Scotts Drive, Dakota J. and Rebekkah Haraldson to Wesley Carter, one-family residence, July 25, 2022, $285,000.
At 189 Scotts Drive, Shawn M. and Dinah Page to Daniel Caloras and Sheila J. Kendrick, one-family residence, July 28, 2022, $335,000.
Daniel Young to Roger W. Clarke Jr., July 29, 2022, $55,000.
Chesterfield
At 107 Gateway Drive, Unit 107, Shane and Tracy Moore to Arlene V. Scott, condominium, July 27, 2022, $417,533.
On Route 9A, 9A LLC to David M. Lukach and Patricia A. Derosa-Lukach, July 29, 2022, $850,000.
Claremont
At 2 Cherry Hill Road, Matthew S. and Tricia C. Simpson to Damien Cranshaw and Veronica E. Hayden, one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $360,000.
At 30 Grove St., Edward F. and Megan C. Morris to Cody R. Serino, one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $275,000.
At 25 Keeley St., Darcy M. Swan to Roger N. and Kathleen T. Bean, one-family residence, July 25, 2022, $267,533.
At 47 Myrtle St., Kanjabi 1 LLC to Myrtle Street LLC, multi-unit apartment, July 29, 2022, $480,000.
At 296 Sullivan St., Matthew J. Whitehead to Tyler G. Searles and Sabrina L. Johnson, one-family residence, July 26, 2022, $255,000.
At 63 West Terrace St., Kevin M. Derosa to Ryan Branch, one-family residence, July 25, 2022, $169,000.
At 364 Washington St., Hillsborough West Main LLC to GBRB Investments LLC, auto supply, July 25, 2022, $355,933.
Dublin
Sheila D. King to Timber Home Properties LLC, July 29, 2022, $300,000.
Fitzwilliam
At 398 East Lake Road, Rogers Laurel Lake Trust and Ann E. Braunagel to Genevieve V. and Kenneth L. Brand Sr., one-family residence, July 28, 2022, $439,000.
At 12 Kinsman Road, Amy Spector to Katelyn M. and Gilbert N. Spiess, one-family residence, July 26, 2022, $439,933.
At 103 Route 119 West, Ellen L. Gross and Katharine O’Day to Michael V. Lemire, one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $305,000.
Hancock
At 143 Middle Road, Timothy J. and Stacy L. Theberge to Luis Alvarado-Garcia and Joanne Alvarado, one-family residence, July 28, 2022, $579,933.
Hillsboro
At 6 Butler St., Bouchard Family Real Estate Trust and Paul R. Bouchard to Jeffrey A. Pelletier, one-family residence, July 25, 2022, $200,000.
At 170 Jefferson Drive, Gordon P. Boss to Hayden Merton-Miller and Kristen L. Miller, one-family residence, July 25, 2022, $290,000.
On Windsor Road, Bryan J. Beebe and Cynthia L. Matthews to Walter Peck and Gail P. Dauphinais, July 29, 2022, $255,000.
Jaffrey
At 20 Coburn Way, Unit 20, James H. and Vicki L. Smith to Monica M. Steele, condominium, July 28, 2022, $254,000.
At 31 Gilmore Pond Road, Harold L. Thompson Estate and Eva M. Gilliland to Glen P. and Myonna L. Taylor, mixed use, July 29, 2022, $225,000.
Keene
At 7 Aspen St., Sandra J. Kupfer to Thomas J. Kremen, one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $260,000.
At 176-178 Carroll St., Richard J. and Elizabeth L. MacDonald to Thimbleberry Investments LLC, two-family residence, July 29, 2022, $290,000.
At 7 Cobb St., Charles H. Hodgdon to Marcus R. Zehr and Janine M. LaClair, one-family residence, July 26, 2022, $201,000.
At 110 Court St., Robert M. Parisi Jr. and Krysta M. Wood to Susan C. and Jeremy S. Stieglitz, one-family residence, July 26, 2022, $630,000.
At 21 Daniels Hill Road, Michael Pappas to Mary G. and Mark G. Peterburs, new construction, July 25, 2022, $483,533.
At 275 Gilsum St., Jason Grotton to Kathleen Gunning, one-family residence, July 27, 2022, $116,933.
At 15 Langley Road, Nicholas L. and Donna A. Kellar to Stefan and Susan Makijczyk, one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $430,000.
On Old Walpole Road, Philip L. Davis Jr. to Ashoryn LLC, July 27, 2022, $139,133.
On Route 12, Walter J. Bradeen and Susan Osgood to Black Brook Logistics LLC, July 29, 2022, $198,000.
At 62 Rule St., Pilot Realty LLC to Caroline Visceglie, one-family residence, July 25, 2022, $200,000.
At 3 Sugar Maple Lane, Unit 3, Janelle B. and William Smedley 6th to Michael Keuroghlian and Kathleen E. Nelson, condominium, July 25, 2022, $319,000.
On Summit Road, Sarah Bradeen to Black Brook Logistics LLC, forest use, July 29, 2022, $198,000.
At 47 Washington Ave., Erika Kleczek to Bryce J. and Annalece Hunter, three-family residence, July 26, 2022, $215,000.
Nelson
On Lead Mine Road, Marcus B. and Brian B. White to Douglas C. and Samuel W. Shippee, July 27, 2022, $194,000.
On Nelson Road, Brian J. Burns and Ellen C. Murphy to Penny Percey and Karac M. Mantello, July 26, 2022, $115,000.
New Ipswich
On Pratt Pond, William C. and Karen Webb to Charles P. and Annelaurel W. Eastley, July 25, 2022, $67,533.
Peterborough
On Middle Hancock Road, Doreen K. Michalak Real Estate Trust and Doreen K. Michalak to Jason and Nancy Gorer, July 29, 2022, $1,390,000.
At 2 Morris St., Dylan Faneuf and Elizabeth Darling to Dylan Faneuf, one-family residence, July 28, 2022, $38,000.
At 81 Old Street Road, Shea Family Trust and Timothy Shea to Ducal Development LLC, one-family residence, July 28, 2022, $585,000.
At 205 Southfield Lane, Unit 205, Robert A. and Mary J. Lambert to Maribel A. and Robert M. Cypher, condominium, July 29, 2022, $257,800.
At 6 Westridge Drive, Unit 6, Kevin J. Goohs to Ginger Mermer, condominium, July 25, 2022, $242,533.
Richmond
At 19 Rhododendron Road, J. Wesley Martin and Sarah Bockus to William and Maureen DeJong, July 29, 2022, $190,000.
Eric and Jennifer Duda to Eric W. Barnstead, July 27, 2022, $232,000.
Richard P. & Alicia F. Drew Real Estate Trust and Richard P. Drew to Matthew R. Drew Real Estate Trust and Matthew R. Drew, July 25, 2022, $325,000.
Rindge
At 9 Paradise Island Road, Crystal B. Martin to Catherine and Richard Serafini, one-family residence, July 26, 2022, $300,000.
At 105 Red Gate Lane, Jacqueline L. Powell Estate and Amanda M. Powell to Frederick J. Parisi and Gerldine M. Conley, one-family residence, July 28, 2022, $330,000.
At 10 Village Drive, Andrew P. and Cheyanne J. Berard to Joseph J. and Shaunna M. Bisson, one-family residence, July 27, 2022, $395,000.
Swanzey
At 139 Ash Hill Road, Ronald W. Koski Jr. Estate and Keith Rudolf to Andrew J. and Victoria A. Stowell, one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $350,933.
On High Street, Adam L. and Melissa A. Castor to Kristen Reynolds Real Estate Trust and Kristen Reynolds, July 27, 2022, $345,000.
At 1443 Old Homestead Highway, John J. Byrnes Real Estate Trust and John J. Byrnes Jr. to Michael Mazurkiewicz, one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $280,000.
On Route 32, First Amended Collier Family Trust and Allan S. Collier to Old Homestead Highway LLC, July 27, 2022, $500,000.
At 24 W Shore Road, David A. Smith Estate and Shanna L. Smith to Michelle L. and Paul Austras Jr., one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $260,000.
On Winchester Road, Tiffany A. Rogers to Toby D. Tousley, July 29, 2022, $120,000.
Peter S. Gach and Susan L. Hommel to Shawn Beattie, July 26, 2022, $28,000.
Temple
At 39 Flanders Lane, Bruce W. and Lorraine R. Stockwell to Earl M. Seltzer and Susan McDonald, one-family residence, July 28, 2022, $452,533.
At 60 Kendall Road, Martin and Penelope Higgins to Chelsey J. Miley Trust and Chelsey J. Miley, one-family residence, July 28, 2022, $775,000.
Unity
At 492 Lear Hill Road, Abigayle M. Williams to Tyler and Allyson Traeger, one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $334,666.
Jason P. McClay to James and Sheila Aiken, July 29, 2022, $200,000.
Donald J. Kogut and Margaret P. Burke to Gregory E. Bjork, July 25, 2022, $300,000.
Walpole
On Main Street, Stanton N. Scott to 1164 Main Street LLC, July 29, 2022, $175,000.
Washington
On Highland Lake, Lot C4, John Badenhausen to Eileen D. and Michael Grunwald Sr., July 28, 2022, $25,866.
On Shore Road, Peter A. Lopez and Susan M. Nutt-Lopez to Denise Vanhise, July 28, 2022, $207,533.
Anthony C. and Tegan Perry to Kelly and Matthew Lannon, July 27, 2022, $425,000.
Westmoreland
At 129 Owls Hill Road, Andrew C. Merrill Living Trust and Andrew C. Merrill to Nicole L. Silvia and Benjamin E. Slaughter, one-family residence, July 26, 2022, $335,000.
Winchester
At 182 Clark Road, Derrell K. Hooper to Mary E. Rogers Trust and Mary E. Rogers, one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $175,000.
At 47 Town Beach Road, Norman M. Wight to Nathan Edwards-Sanders and Shannon M. Morey, one-family residence, July 29, 2022, $425,000.
At 111 Warwick Road, Boisvert Construction of Winchester LLC to Patrick E. and Virginia L. Van Dam, July 27, 2022, $375,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.