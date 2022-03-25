Just about four years ago, Vanessa Calkins took a leap.
The 38-year-old Marlborough resident had spent her entire career in education, working with kids from preschool to high school in a variety of roles. But when her mother, Rosanne Ciaramella of Keene, became sick with breast cancer and died in 2018 at age 54, Calkins began to re-evaluate her own life and career.
"And I realized it was way too young [for my mother to die] and I needed to figure out what brought me joy, and that life was too short," Calkins said. "And so, I always have had the crafting side of me — I would do craft fairs with my mom — and I always loved the community piece of the craft fairs, getting to talk to people and to teach them."
So, about a month after her mother's death, Calkins launched Owl B Crafty in a small second-floor studio on Keene's Central Square. With the business, Calkins began a new kind of educational career — hosting craft nights, and teaching area residents how to create their own decorative items.
"It was pre-COVID, so people were still getting together and having girls’ nights and doing that kind of thing," she said. "And it would just bring people together, and they were laughing and just having a really good time, all while creating something."
The coronavirus pandemic forced Calkins to take her crafting classes online, but in doing so the business has exploded, she said. She started offering subscription boxes — monthly kits that include all the materials for a new craft — and has garnered roughly 400 members, all of whom receive virtual instruction on each new project. And with all of her classes online, Calkins turned the studio her business had moved into at 305 Park Ave. in Keene into a home décor store, Owl B Home.
As the business has grown, so has Calkins' social media following — Owl B Crafty has more than 50,000 Facebook followers.
"We love the community feel of having the small store here, but my following is more online," she said. "And I feel like, as we can grow the online piece, we can help the community with other pieces."
These other pieces, Calkins said, center around giving to people in need in the Monadnock Region. She accomplishes this primarily by hosting live online auctions for the various items she creates while leading crafting classes (because, she said, "one only needs so many crafts around their house").
"And by doing these auctions, people bid on my work, and then we take a percent of that money and we give it back to the community," she said. "So we’ve done back-to-school shopping, we’ve done Thanksgiving baskets, sponsoring kiddos for summer camp."
This past Christmas, Calkins held another auction, and sold about 10 crafts. But when all of those were gone, people still wanted to donate to her holiday giving, Calkins said.
"I had no idea where this was going to go," she said. "And I woke the next morning, and we had $1,600 worth of donations. And it was crazy. It was so awesome."
The next day, Dec. 23, Calkins and her family — husband, Rob, and children Jakob, 15, and Baylee, 10 — took that money to Market Basket and Walmart, where they bought $50 gift cards to hand out to shoppers.
"So we had 16 to each store. I gave the kids four each, my husband four, and me four," Calkins said. "And we literally just walked around the store and handed out cards. And I remember when we were done with it just thinking how blessed I was that I had this online platform to still do good in our community. It was so cool."
Calkins' generosity expands beyond this community-based giving, according to her friend Avril Miller, who nominated her for The Sentinel's Trendsetter Award.
"Due to her large following online she often will mention another small business in the area and thus steers many a new view, purchase or follower to others," Miller wrote in her nomination letter for Calkins. "Competition amongst small businesses can be very real yet Vanessa always chooses to see the opportunity to help one another grow rather than to inhibit the other establishment through competition."
In addition to promoting other local businesses, Calkins also helps new ones get off the ground, Miller wrote.
"She is a role model to many as they seek out her advice how to start, increase or simply run a good business," Miller said. "I am always amazed by her [ongoing] energy to complete multiple tasks at once, to take on NEW and exciting projects along with her passion of always treating others with a positive kindness that shines brightly all around her."
And when Calkins speaks to other entrepreneurs, and pretty much anyone, she has a simple message from her own journey: Just go for it.
"So, I feel like you’re always being told to stay inside of a little box and not venture out," she said. "… I just feel like we’ve been smushed into this little box, and this has shown me that, just go for it. Don’t be afraid. You might fail. There will be bumps along the way. But you can do it."