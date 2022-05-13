We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, Maps Counseling Services will hold its annual Wellness Festival on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, at the United Church of Christ at the head of Central Square in Keene. The event is open to adults, children and families.
“We are so excited to be offering this wellness festival to the community, because we all need time to slow down, connect with the deeper parts of ourselves and to connect with others,” Executive Director of Maps Counseling Services Bethann Clauss said in a news release.
The festival will provide opportunities to promote physical, mental and spiritual health. It will feature activities for children and families in the park, opportunities to participate in movement classes and spiritual offerings, as well as creative expression activities. For a schedule of events, go to https://mapsnh.org/event/maps-counseling-services-annual-wellness-festival/.
Vendors will be on site selling items that promote wellness. There will also be a raffle table with prizes donated by local craftspeople.
Admission is free; donations will be accepted. All proceeds will be allocated to the Hope and Healing Fund that provides financial subsidies for clients who are uninsured or under-insured so that they have access to mental health treatment at Maps Counseling Services in Keene and Peterborough.
Sponsors for the festival include Mascoma, Savings Bank of Walpole, N.H. Trust and Welnak Dental.