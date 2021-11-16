Monadnock Food Co-op to take part in Cider Monday
The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will join locally owned and independent businesses throughout the region to celebrate Cider Monday on Nov. 29. Cider Monday is a local alternative to Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
The co-op will offer a free pint of cider from Champlain Orchards to shoppers.
To view a list of locally owned businesses participating in Cider Monday at tlcmonadnock.com/cidermonday.
To learn more about Cider Monday in the Monadnock Region, visit monadnockfood.coop/event/cider-monday or contact Megan Lafaso Hercher at outreach@monadnockfood.coop or 603-283-5401.
Volunteer center receives funding from TD Bank
Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center received a $10,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the America Reads program.
Since 1998 RSVP’s America Reads program has paired struggling students in kindergarten through 3rd grade to literacy coaches to improve reading skills. Volunteers also serve children in Head Start and early learning programs by engaging them in literacy activities designed to increase school readiness.
The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable-giving arm of TD Bank. Since its inception in 2002, the foundation has contributed more than $271 million in grant funding to not-for-profit organizations.
Monadnock RSVP is a program of Monadnock Family Services.
Charlestown church
to hold Christmas bazaar
The Charlestown Congregational Church will hold its 30th annual Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sale will include a variety of gifts and decor for the holidays, as well as pies, breads, cookies, candy and other food treats.
A raffle for numerous baskets will be drawn at 2 p.m. and used books will be available for sale in the thrift shop.
The Charlestown Congregational Church is at 71 Main St. Information: 603-826-3335.
Peterborough book club to read book on WWII history
The Peterborough Town Library’s Literary Book Club will meet on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. to discuss “When Books Went To War” by Molly Guptill Manning. The Literary Book Club meets monthly and is run by Assistant Director Mary Hubbard.
The book focuses on a campaign to send free books to American troops who were deployed during World War II.
Copies of the book are available at the library. Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. and is open Monday through Saturday.
To register, go to the library’s events page at PeterboroughTownLibrary.org. For information, call 603-924-8040.