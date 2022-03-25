When Chuda Mishra, 34, opened the Keene International Market last year, he began a journey to connect the community through food.
For immigrants, like Mishra himself, the shop has become a place where the beloved tastes of home can easily be found. For others, the market is a place to explore new cuisines, offering a culinary roadmap of the world.
“What I like about having this business is people don’t just come here to buy things and go,” Mishra said. “They have a story.”
A refugee from Bhutan, Mishra’s own story is long and winding. But, he said his experience as an immigrant has made him grateful for the local community. Between his business and volunteering, he has found many ways to give back.
Born in Bhutan, Mishra said he moved to a refugee camp in Nepal at age three, when the Bhutanese government expelled inhabitants of Nepalese descent. In 2009, after almost 18 years in the refugee camp, he moved to the U.S., first to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, then to the Hartford, Conn., area. He settled in the Monadnock Region in 2014.
For several years, Mishra worked as a truck driver. As he got to know people in New Hampshire and beyond, he started to realize that many people — especially immigrants — would travel long distances to find international foods.
“I figured, 'Why don’t I do something for those people?' ” Mishra said. “I feel like we need something like this in the community so that people can try new things and discover a new experience.”
The Keene International Market kicked off online at the start of last year, before moving into a brick and mortar location at 162 Emerald St. in September. The store carries items from about 35 different countries, including snacks, produce, dairy products and housewares.
Carl Jacobs, a trustee of the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene, where Mishra often volunteers, described Mishra as a hardworking individual who is always looking to do more for his family and the community.
“He’s just a positive guy,” Jacobs said. “Always asking: 'What can I do next for my family? What can I do next for my community?' He is really grateful to be here, and we’re lucky to have him in this community.”
Describing himself as a bit of a foodie, Jacobs said he has enjoyed shopping at the international market, where he can find foods that aren’t sold anywhere else in the area, such as wasabi chips, Chinese cauliflower and fresh fruits and vegetables from all over the world.
“Chuda is meeting a real need here,” he said.
Mishra, who lives in Swanzey, said the business keeps him busy. He drives down to Boston most Mondays and to New York City most Tuesdays in search of products to stock his shelves. Nonetheless, he still manages to spend time with his two young daughters, who are in grade school, and to volunteer in the community.
At the refugee camp in Nepal, Mishra worked for a number of nonprofits. So, when he came to the U.S., he wanted to find similar ways to help people, he said.
As an immigrant, Mishra said he knew that assimilating to a new country can be difficult. That led him to volunteer with Project Home, a Keene-based nonprofit, through which he assisted a family from Mexico seeking asylum in the United States.
“There are so many things we need to learn,” he said of immigrants. “I figured I’ve been through that situation, so I would love to help new Americans so that they don’t have to go through what I went through.”
He has also served as a big brother to Nepalese students at Keene State College, an experience that he said he enjoys thoroughly because it is one of the few times that he has someone to speak his native language with.
About once a month, Mishra and his wife, Jenna Carroll, who is the director of education at the Historical Society of Cheshire County, will host the Nepalese students and their friends for a Nepali dinner.
“He’s very personable,” Carroll said. “Somehow he is able to just make connections to people that surprise me all the time.”
She said when Mishra engages with people in the community, he winds up teaching them a bit about his own culture along the way.
In addition to working with international students and other immigrants, Mishra has volunteered for many years at the historical society and has prepared Nepalese lunches for kids at the Keene Family YMCA.
At his market, Mishra enjoys hearing from customers about the connections they have with the products he carries. He also has a notebook so that people can request items and he can craft his selection to the wants and needs of the community.
“I want this place to be a place where people can come and share their stories, and I want this to be a friendly place,” he said. “Many people said, 'Thank you for being here and thank you for bringing a little bit of home here.' ”
Whether working at his store or volunteering in the community, Mishra said he is always struck by the appreciation he receives.
“I wasn’t looking for anything in return, but it's just amazing to see how much it is worth," he said. "How a little help of ours makes a difference."