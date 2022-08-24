Hometown: Born in Acton, Mass.; lived in several western Massachusetts communities in the late 1990s and 2000s while workingother co-op jobs. Moved to the Monadnock Region in 2011, where he lives in Hancock with his family.
Family: Wife Sadie Faber; children Wesley, 8, and Leland, 6, students at Hancock Elementary School; parents Paul and Beverly Faber, of Chelmsford, Mass.; brothers Paul and Tom in Hancock, Jim in Reading, Mass., Peter in Carlisle, Mass.
Occupation: General manger, Monadnock Food Co-Op in Keene
Education: Bachelor’s degree in operations management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst
Hobbies: Gardening, maple sugaring, hiking, mountain biking, soccer
Question: Do you think the co-op has played any role in development of food businesses in the Monadnock Region?
Answer: “We have some really great local food producers in this region, and yeah, I think for many of them the co-op has played an important role of being sort of where they started and helped them spread their wings and grow their business. I'm thinking of Saxy Chef, who got started around the time the co-op opened, and [the store] has been one of her best accounts."
