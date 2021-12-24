Keene library to screen film on NH composer
Keene Public Library is set to screen a documentary about composer Amy Beach followed by a discussion with the producers, John Gfroerer and Virginia Eskin. The screening will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 6:30 p.m. Following the event, there will be a reception in Heberton Hall.
The film tells how Beach, born Amy Cheney in 1867 in Henniker, would become one of the most respected and accomplished American composers of her time.
Keene Public Library is at 60 Winter St. Information: 603-352-0157 or https://keenenh.gov/keene-public-library.
Brattleboro library limits visits to 15 minutes
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro has instituted a 15-minute time limit for in-person library use.
“We have high hopes for a happy and healthy new year, so we are taking this preventative measure to maintain the health and safety of our patrons and our staff by minimizing possible exposure to the virus,” Library Director Starr LaTronica said in an email.
Staff is available to gather library materials in advance through requests. To request items, visit www.brookslibraryvt.org, email circulation@brookslibraryvt.org, or call 802-254-5290, extension 0.
‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party for kids set in Keene
Keene Public Library is set to host a “Noon Year’s Eve Family Bubble Party” on Friday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 a.m.
The kid-friendly celebration will feature hat-making, dancing, bubbles and more.
For more information, go to https://keenenh.gov/keene-public-library/calendar-events.
Park Theatre to host
New Year’s Eve party
The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will hold a night of music and food on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature local musicians Bernie and Louise Watson.
The party will be held in the theater’s lobby and lounge. The night will include hot and cold hors d’oeuvres from Carolyn Edwards’ Sunflowers Café. A cash bar will be open.
“Bernie and Louise have been fervent supporters of The Park Theatre for many years,” CEO and Managing Director Steve Jackson said in an email. “They have performed for fundraising events, parties and concerts. Everyone remarks that they are the sweetest couple and beloved by all who watch them perform so beautifully.”
Tickets for the New Year’s Eve party are $30 each and can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the theater’s box office at 603-532-8888. Proof of vaccination and masks are mandatory for all events at the theater, which is at 19 Main St.
The debut of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will be held immediately after the party at 7:30 p.m. in the theater’s Eppes Auditorium. Tickets for the film are $8 to $9.