Phyllis Phelps was pregnant and addicted to drugs by age 18. She had survived an abusive and traumatic childhood and her future seemed bleak with no light at the end of the tunnel. When her days were the darkest, she found a new strength to persevere through her relationship with Jesus Christ.
Phelps, 57, is the co-founder and executive director of House of Hope NH in Keene, a secure, safe home for women and their children in the Monadnock Region and beyond. House of Hope NH is a faith-based, 12- to 18-month residential program providing assistance for women in overcoming addiction, substance abuse, alcohol dependency and abusive relationships.
The House of Hope NH program stands “on the core belief that a personal relationship with Jesus Christ is life changing and can overcome all life-controlling issues.”
Phyllis and her husband, Bill, co-founded and opened the doors of the program in 2019 and, so far, they have fully graduated four women. Many more, 30-plus women she estimates, have come and gone through its doors without graduating.
“You have to stick it out and addiction is hard,” Phelps said. “It’s a demon like no other.”
Through her own personal testimony, Phelps shares the love of God, faith, and hope through the program’s mission on its 5.5 acre-property. Her and Bill’s vision is to bring hope to women suffering with substance abuse disorder and their children through the freedom found in Christ, in a warm loving atmosphere.
The home can accommodate 12 residents but currently houses anywhere from four to six at a time. It does not detox residents from substance addiction and is not a medical facility. Women receive health care from their own medical doctors and all expenses while they are residents are provided for by the program.
“She spends most of her days teaching and pouring into these women and children to better equip them for a stable and secure future. I am one of these women,” said a graduate named Melissa, regarding Phelps, in her Extraordinary Women nomination letter. “She [has] helped change my life and future generations to come through me. ... She has helped me and countless other women in the last four years learn of worth and identity … Our lives are forever changed by her selfless and continual love.”
Women must complete a three-phase system to graduate the program. Phases are constructed to teach the necessary skills for independent living and classes assist in education, such as obtaining a GED, managing finances, cooking and sewing, and any reunification plans with their children.
Phase Three includes a transition plan for maintaining stable housing and employment, obtaining a driver’s license and saving money to buy a vehicle, paying off debts, and other tools they need to make it on their own in the community.
“We set them up for success and integrate them back into the community,” Phelps said. “Being overwhelmed can set you up for failure.”
Phelps graduated from a similar program called New Life Home for Women and Children in Manchester in 1984, and from Youth With a Mission in 1985. She and Bill have been married since 1987 and are parents to three adult children and have eight grandchildren.
In 2009, Bill survived a devastating motorcycle accident resulting in a traumatic brain injury that necessitated many years of rehabilitation. At the time, the couple was operating a successful landscaping business. As a result of the financial impact of Bill’s accident, they lost their business and their home.
Little did they know at the time, but the accident set the stage for their path toward opening House of Hope NH. In 2015, she and Bill say they began seeing the need for help locally for women and their children trapped in the cycles of substance abuse and addiction. Drug use in the region was escalating.
By then, in addition to caring for Bill through his recovery, Phelps had been teaching and volunteering at New Life Home since 2012. She then completed an intense director’s training program under New Life’s leadership team in 2017 when she felt the calling to start a similar program for women in the Monadnock Region.
In addition, she has led a Women’s Jail Ministry at Cheshire County Department of Corrections since 2011 and also served on the Gen Now youth team for six years. She has been an active member at the Christian Life Fellowship church in Swanzey since 2005.
“I love what I do,” Phelps said. “It’s so worth it to see a woman’s life rebuilt after losing their sense of self-worth, to see them become empowered. They are so amazed.”
House of Hope NH receives no state or federal funding support, relying solely on donations and monthly support, grants and fundraising events — about a third of their funding comes from each. The program receives financial support from about eight or none local churches and businesses, Phelps said, as well as single donors and donations of food and clothing.
Phelps authored an autobiography chronicling her life story in 2020. Available on Amazon, “Weathering the Storm: Breaking through the Tempest of Pain with God’s Anchor of Hope” is a memoir of Phelps’ journey, from traumatic childhood through the founding of House of Hope NH.
Phelps continues to share her experiences and to speak publicly, alongside other women who have overcome similar circumstances, because she knows that her story can make a difference.
She credits her team at House of Hope NH and her support network for the successful startup and getting through these first few years of the program, including Rev. David Berman, the program’s spiritual director and the senior pastor of the Christian Life Fellowship Church in Swanzey.
“The community has been amazing,” she said. “If we all do what we can, we can impact this community and save lives together.”