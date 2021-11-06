Letter signatories

The following area faith leaders signed a recent letter to community members, encouraging COVID-19 vaccines:

Ven. Derek Scalia, St. James Episcopal Church in Keene and Episcopal Church of N.H. in Concord

Rabbi Daniel Aronson, Congregation Ahavas Achim in Keene

Rev. Cynthia Bagley, The United Church of Christ in Keene

Pastor Eliot Fay, Nelson Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

Rev. Michael F. Ha ll, Keene Unitarian Universalist Church

Tom Julius, Monadnock Interfaith Project in Keene

Pastor Traceymay Kalvatis, Dublin Community Church

Pastor Mike Kennedy, Keene Church of the Nazarene

Rev. Mark Koyama, United Church of Jaffrey, United Church of Christ

Pastor Richard Malmberg, First Congregational Church of Walpole, United Church of Christ

Rev. Scott Masters, United Methodist Church, Southwest New Hampshire

Rev. Elsa H. Worth, St. James Episcopal Church

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

Tags

Recommended for you