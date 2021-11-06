Letter signatories By Olivia Belanger Sentinel Staff Olivia Belanger Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Letter signatoriesThe following area faith leaders signed a recent letter to community members, encouraging COVID-19 vaccines:Ven. Derek Scalia, St. James Episcopal Church in Keene and Episcopal Church of N.H. in Concord Rabbi Daniel Aronson, Congregation Ahavas Achim in KeeneRev. Cynthia Bagley, The United Church of Christ in KeenePastor Eliot Fay, Nelson Congregational Church, United Church of ChristRev. Michael F. Ha ll, Keene Unitarian Universalist Church Tom Julius, Monadnock Interfaith Project in KeenePastor Traceymay Kalvatis, Dublin Community ChurchPastor Mike Kennedy, Keene Church of the NazareneRev. Mark Koyama, United Church of Jaffrey, United Church of ChristPastor Richard Malmberg, First Congregational Church of Walpole, United Church of ChristRev. Scott Masters, United Methodist Church, Southwest New HampshireRev. Elsa H. Worth, St. James Episcopal Church Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags United Church Of Christ Episcopal Church Congregational Church New Hampshire Christianity Scott United Methodist Church Signatory Olivia Belanger Follow Olivia Belanger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJoshua Ryder DrukeNew Keene seafood restaurant poised to open soonCouncilors hear cases for dog park, disc-golf course at former Keene campgroundSouthern Vermont fires under investigation by State PoliceKeene-based Works Cafe to open new location in upstate New YorkKeene election results, Nov. 2Antrim teen sentenced to at least 50 years for killing fatherPolice: Winchester woman stole nearly $10K from pickle festivalCindy J. TedfordChristine Mae Archer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No