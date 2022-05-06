Kathy Blair of Keene received Outstanding Woman Recognition by the Women’s Fellowship of the New Hampshire Conference of the United Church of Christ. The award was given at the annual meeting April 23 in Warner; she was nominated by the Women’s Fellowship of the United Church of Christ in Keene.
Blair was honored for co-founding the Racial Justice Group at UCC-Keene and helping to host the traveling exhibit of the George Floyd Quilt display there on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in January. She is one of the volunteers who rings the Church’s steeple bell with other Keene churches on Thursdays, as a show of support and remembrance of the people of Ukraine.
She also spearheaded a plan to replace and update the children’s public playground on the church property with new equipment for toddlers and older children, lighting and plantings. She maintains two little free libraries, one for children and one for adults, at the site.
Blair is the liaison for UCC-Keene and its sister church, Mt. Selinda, in Zimbabwe and has made several mission trips there. She also makes space in her garage every year for donations and oversees the packing for shipments to the Zimbabwe church.
She is one of the hosts of the church’s live Radio Ministry on Sunday mornings and she runs the silent auction at the Christmas Fair each year.