Fr. Alan Tremblay poses for a portrait at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Keene, Monday afternoon. Fr. Tremblay is a pastor at the Parish of the Holy Spirit, made up of St. Joseph Church in Hinsdale as well as St. Bernard’s and St. Margaret Mary Churches in Keene.
Hometown: Born and raised in Waterboro, Maine; Keene resident for the past five years
Family: Parents, Eliane and Robert Tremblay; sisters Michelle Reil, Melissa Soucier and Elizabeth Young, and their husbands; eight nieces and nephews, all of whom live in Maine
Occupation: Pastor, Parish of the Holy Spirit, comprising the churches of St. Bernard and St. Margaret Mary in Keene and St. Joseph in Hinsdale
Education: Associate’s degree in cardiovascular technology from Southern Maine Community College in South Portland; bachelor’s degrees in theology and philosophy and a master’s degree in theology from St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore
Question: What did you like about working as an echocardiographer (performing cardiac ultrasounds) before becoming a priest?
Answer: “I loved it. It was really fascinating. You had a hand in helping diagnose heart disease, and you draft reports and you consult with doctors, and ultimately they accept your work and sign off, and you’re working toward the doctor being able to diagnose. And I just found that really purposeful work, and something that, I don’t know, felt like I was actually doing something. I learned a lot about myself in that period.”
Question: So then what, ultimately, led you to choose the priesthood?
Answer: “The idea of getting married and having children was something that I wanted very much. But when I turned and started thinking aboutpriesthood, as a Catholic, as a Christian, I believe I’m created by God, and I believe I’m created with a purpose and a calling. And my prayer for a long time is, ‘What do you want from me, what do you want with me, what do you want from me, Lord?’ And I want to do that. And I really believed he was calling me, and I had to listen.”