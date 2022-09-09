required. “If something like E. coli comes up that’s an immediate threat to the community, a boil order must be issued instantaneously. If it’s less of a threat to the community, like naturally occurring iron and manganese, [NHDES] may just tell us we need to start looking into treatment options and they work with us until it’s remedied.”

About half of Jaffrey’s 5,300 residents are on municipal water for their drinking water, which comes from wells on Turnpike Road when it is in operation, Woodbound Road near Contoocook Lake, and on Squantum Road. The other half have private wells, according to Cavaliere.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

