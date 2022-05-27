We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Keene Housing is purging its waiting lists of those no longer seeking living accommodations to make room for new clients.
The organization, which provides affordable housing and other services, sent letters on May 25 to all prospective tenants on its lists, giving people 15 business days to respond with their continued interest before being removed. Joshua Meehan, Keene Housing's executive director, said the process is carried out every year or two after the list gets "stale." He said Friday that the last occurred in 2020.
"The purpose is to make sure folks who have found housing or are no longer interested, we remove them from the wait list so that people who remain, and others, can get in," Meehan said. "We want to give enough time for people to let us know they're still interested."
Keene Housing manages and owns properties in Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey.
More than 2,000 people are currently on the lists, and most can be waiting anywhere from a year to five, depending on which housing unit they're applying for, according to Meehan. But he said that length of time shouldn't discourage anyone from applying.
"Time flies and before you know it a year or two has already gone by," he said.
According to Keene Housing's website, units in highest demand are one-bedrooms, and those with the shortest wait time have three bedrooms or more. The housing authority, which started in 1965, serves 1,684 people across more than 900 households, stretching across the Monadnock Region.
Affordable Housing in the Granite State is hard to come by. In a 2021 survey, N.H. Housing found the median gross rent for a two-bedroom unit was $1,498, a six percent increase from the previous year, and the vacancy rate was less than 1 percent. At the time, the vacancy rates for the U.S. and the Northeast were both 6.8 percent.
Meehan said letters were sent to all applicants' mailing addresses Wednesday, and Keene Housing has also reached out to nearby homelessness coalitions to ensure everyone is aware of the impending deadline.
Following notification of a waiting list purge, he said about 60 percent of people, on average, reply that they are still interested.
Applicants have 15 business days from the time the letter is sent to reply by mail, and Meehan added that each letter has a printed date to respond by. Anyone who does not respond will be removed from the waiting list without further notice.