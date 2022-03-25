Drew Dodson has always enjoyed tackling problems.
So when a key leadership position unexpectedly opened at his company without a "no-brainer" replacement on deck, it's no wonder that Dodson stepped up to the plate. He's now been the team leader for Bensonwood's virtual fabrication department for about seven months.
"Anywhere that I go, any department that I'm in, I tend to gravitate towards things that need to be improved or fixed," Dodson says. "And that's kind of where I thrive, I think."
The 34-year-old Spofford resident first joined Bensonwood in Walpole more than four years ago to work in its timber framing shop, where the prefabricated "puzzle pieces" that make up its buildings are created. The job involved traveling to construction sites around the region and the country to help manage the assembly process.
When he transitioned to the virtual fabrication team about two years ago to spend more time with his family, he went from erecting timber frame panels to rendering them in complex 3D models. These provide detailed information for all the teams involved in a project, from procurement to design and engineering. And according to his colleagues, he's flourished in his new role leading the department.
"It's very invigorating to see him just take it and run with it and do such great things," says Kevin Bittenbender, head of production for the company. "So kind of whatever he grabs, he's going to put his whole heart into it and make us a better company because of it."
Though Dodson has always loved building and making things, his path to Bensonwood wasn't a straight trajectory.
Dodson grew up in Appalachia and received his bachelor's degree in intercultural studies from South Carolina's Columbia International University in 2011. He then spent a short stint in Rwanda with his wife, Julianna, to help launch a friend's conference center. After they returned, he took a job with a timber framing company in Virginia, where he first had the opportunity to work with Bensonwood as a contractor.
He was so impressed with the company's professionalism and attention to detail that when an opening popped up a few years later, he decided to apply. Not long after, the family took the plunge and moved to New Hampshire.
Though his degree might not be directly related to the work Dodson does today, he says it taught him a lot about working with and managing people.
"I think that has just given me an appreciation for different people and different ways of doing things, and learning from other cultures, whether it's inside the United States or outside the United States," Dodson says.
His contributions to Bensonwood and the wider community go beyond his role in standing up structures. He's part of the organization's events committee, which plans events that help employees connect and foster a positive culture, and volunteers his time both inside and outside of the company.
For example, he was instrumental in the modeling and raising of a new pavilion at Chesterfield School, where one of his three daughters is now a student, and teamed up with colleagues to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) in the early stages of the pandemic. He's also participated in the Prouty Ride for charity, donated his skills for maintenance and repair projects at the Montessori Schoolhouse of Cheshire County in Keene, and volunteered with Radically Rural, an annual summit put on in partnership by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship.
What's more, his colleagues say he approaches it all with a good-natured sense of humor.
"He always steps up to just add that extra bit of fun that is more engaging for people and the committee," says Marketing Director Sarah Kossayda, who serves on the events team with Dodson.
Dodson says Bensonwood's culture and commitment to community involvement was part of what drew him to the company. The importance of helping others was instilled in him from a young age, when he used to accompany his father, David, on his jobs as an HVAC technician, electrician and handyman. Dodson has many memories of late-night calls for emergency heating repairs — something his dad never charged for.
Dodson honors this by helping out wherever and however he can.
"I think that that builds communities, that builds a strong company to have people invested in each other's lives at a personal level," Dodson says.
Kossayda and Bittenbender agree that one of Dodson's biggest strengths is his ability to question the way things have "always been done" and explore potential innovations.
"He also has been one of the people that really pushes our software program on the creative side of things, figuring out new ways to use it, new tools that are embedded in that software that we haven't really embraced," Bittenbender says.
In Dodson's view, there's a "fine line" between art and construction, and whether he's building a treehouse for his kids or a complex piece of timber frame architecture, his motivation flows from the same place: the joy of making cool stuff.
"It's something that I've always enjoyed, ever since I was in shop class in high school," he says. "It's just, it's very rewarding, very enjoyable to see what you've done, and to feel the change that you've made to this thing."