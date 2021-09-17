American League

East

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;91;56;.619;—

Toronto;82;64;.562;8.5

Boston;83;65;.561;8.5

NY Yankees;82;65;.558;9.0

Baltimore;47;99;.322;43.5

Central

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Chi White Sox;84;62;.575;—

Cleveland;70;73;.490;12.5

Detroit;70;77;.476;14.5

Kansas City;66;80;.452;18.0

Minnesota;64;83;.435;20.5

West

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;86;60;.589;—

Oakland;79;67;.541;7.0

Seattle;78;68;.534;8.0

LA Angels;72;74;.493;14.0

Texas;54;92;.370;32.0

National League

East

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;75;68;.521;—

Philadelphia;74;72;.507;2.5

NY Mets;72;74;.490;4.5

Miami;62;84;.425;14.5

Washington;60;86;.411;16.5

Central

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;89;57;.610;—

St. Louis;76;69;.524;12.5

Cincinnati;75;71;.514;14.0

Chi Cubs;66;81;.449;23.5

Pittsburgh;54;92;.370;35.0

West

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

San Francisco;95;52;.646;—

LA Dodgers;94;53;.639;1.0

San Diego;76;70;.521;18.5

Colorado;68;78;.466;26.5

Arizona;47;99;.322;47.5

THURSDAY'S SCORES

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

LA Angels 9, Chi White Sox 3

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Baltimore 3, NY Yankees 2 (10)

Philadelphia 17, Chi Cubs 8

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Texas 1

Colorado 0, Atlanta 0

TODAY'S GAMES

Cleveland at NY Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at LA Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

