agate MLB scores/standings Sep 17, 2021 American LeagueEastTeam;W;L;Pct;GB Tampa Bay;91;56;.619;—Toronto;82;64;.562;8.5Boston;83;65;.561;8.5NY Yankees;82;65;.558;9.0Baltimore;47;99;.322;43.5CentralTeam;W;L;Pct;GBChi White Sox;84;62;.575;—Cleveland;70;73;.490;12.5Detroit;70;77;.476;14.5Kansas City;66;80;.452;18.0Minnesota;64;83;.435;20.5WestTeam;W;L;Pct;GBHouston;86;60;.589;—Oakland;79;67;.541;7.0Seattle;78;68;.534;8.0LA Angels;72;74;.493;14.0Texas;54;92;.370;32.0National LeagueEastTeam;W;L;Pct;GBAtlanta;75;68;.521;—Philadelphia;74;72;.507;2.5NY Mets;72;74;.490;4.5Miami;62;84;.425;14.5Washington;60;86;.411;16.5CentralTeam;W;L;Pct;GBMilwaukee;89;57;.610;—St. Louis;76;69;.524;12.5Cincinnati;75;71;.514;14.0 Chi Cubs;66;81;.449;23.5Pittsburgh;54;92;.370;35.0WestTeam;W;L;Pct;GBSan Francisco;95;52;.646;—LA Dodgers;94;53;.639;1.0San Diego;76;70;.521;18.5Colorado;68;78;.466;26.5Arizona;47;99;.322;47.5THURSDAY'S SCORESCincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0Oakland 7, Kansas City 2LA Angels 9, Chi White Sox 3San Diego 7, San Francisco 4Baltimore 3, NY Yankees 2 (10)Philadelphia 17, Chi Cubs 8Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2Houston 12, Texas 1Colorado 0, Atlanta 0TODAY'S GAMESCleveland at NY Yankees, 7:05 p.m.Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7:10 p.m.Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.Chi White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.Chi Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.Oakland at LA Angels, 9:38 p.m.Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.