From the moment she could walk, Riley Anne Lynch has been dancing.
The Dublin native has always been surrounded by it, with her mother a professional dancer and owner of Monadnock Academy of Movement Arts (MAMA) in Peterborough.
"All three of us, my brothers and I, would go to her classes when she was teaching and to her performances … and I’ve been dancing ever since," Lynch said.
The 31-year-old has followed in her mom’s footsteps, working as the dance school’s creative director for the past 10 years.
And while dancing has always been a part of her life, it wasn’t always her main focus.
"I actually thought I was going to be a singer. I thought I would be some sort of musician and go into the music industry," Lynch explained.
It wasn’t until she was about 15 that this dream changed.
Describing herself as a dancer "out of necessity," Lynch found her true passion when she started to choreograph dances.
"I decided, ‘Wow, this is something that I really love and that I could grow through,’ " she recalled.
Lynch went on to study dance at Keene State College, and then moved abroad for a bit to work with dancers in Italy and Greece.
But, she said she’s always loved the Granite State, so she decided to move back to start a family, as well as to show that she could make it as a dancer in a rural place.
"I’m constantly working to prove to myself and our community that enduring as a performance artist is possible outside of a perceived cultural center," Lynch said. "Choosing to take root in a place like New Hampshire should be celebrated."
She now lives in Keene with her husband, Graham, and their two children, Foster, 7, and Bowen, 5.
At MAMA — which offers a variety of dance classes to all ages on Depot Street in Peterborough — Lynch primarily choreographs modern dances for advanced performers.
She also started her own professional performing company, Weather Makers Dance in Peterborough, in 2013. The company's pieces, performed by adult dancers, are then showcased at different venues that hire the company.
Weather Makers Dance is currently preparing for a show on March 29 at Keene State College’s Redfern Arts Center called "Deep Sleep." The performance, featuring a trio, tells the story of three characters who are experiencing lust, turmoil and the entrapments of past trauma.
To start choreographing a piece, Lynch says it is like a "foggy haze that you have to work your way through."
"Sometimes I start with just a theme or idea. Sometimes I start with a feeling or emotion or color that’s associated with an emotion. And sometimes I start with music, but very rarely," she explained. "I feel like music is a separate piece of art and you can’t just put something on top of that."
From there, she’ll create five or 10 movements and continue to build off of them until the dance is complete. Often, that process comes with a lot of choreography changes.
"It has to remain light-hearted, even if it’s a dark piece. You have to feel very light about it because if you feel like it’s something serious, or if you get too intense in it, it can become harder to go on," Lynch said.
Her goal is for the dancers in her pieces to feel the emotions of the choreography and to show that on stage. For the audience, she of course wants them to be entertained, but mainly wants them to feel moved by the art.
The live performance, Lynch noted, is where the dance comes to life, in a way that many other arts don’t.
"It’s funny how a piece of artwork can be something that is so completely a part of you, and yet its own separate entity. And with performance art, it’s something that’s not tangible. Even with a video, you can’t really recreate it or feel it ever again, so the beauty of it being a live piece of art that you have to experience with other people … I think that’s really where the magic is," she said.
Christina Ahern, Lynch’s mother and owner of MAMA, said Lynch is always a positive role model for her students.
Part of this is through the school’s monthly leadership principles program, which teaches students life skills through dance.
Lynch is always "making sure that students are well prepared for a future as a professional person, whether as a dancer, artist or professional in another field," Ahern wrote in her daughter's nomination form for a Trendsetter Award. "She is always ready with a encouraging word and has a way of empowering our students to be the best they can be, both in class and in the community at large."
This is something Lynch prides herself in.
She wants her students to have the tools they need to succeed, regardless of where they end up.
"They can use this skillset they’ve used in dance to better whatever they decide to do. So it’s not just ‘I learned how to do a pirouette,’ but ‘I also learned how to communicate with others and how to trust myself and trust other people,’ " she said. "… There’s so much you can learn through dance."