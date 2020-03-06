While the country remains fixated on the presidential contest, politics in New Hampshire is turning to the hyper-local, as the annual town meeting season kicks into high gear. From capital expenditures and zoning amendments to operating budgets and officers, there’s plenty for Monadnock Region residents to consider in coming days. Here’s a peek at what’s on town and school district ballots and warrants. See more in the weekend Sentinel and SentinelSource.com.
Note: Operating budget comparisons do not necessarily represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.