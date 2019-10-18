BOSTON — This is not the AFC Least.
The Boston Bruins started a tough stretch in what might be the best division in North American professional sports Thursday night, hosting Tampa Bay at TD Garden. Meaningful divisional games will take some getting used to around Greater Boston, where the Patriots routinely cakewalk by the likes of the Jets, Bills and Dolphins.
After seeing last year’s President’s Trophy winning Lightning, the B’s have a home-and-home with the Maple Leafs in Toronto Saturday and back at the Garden Tuesday. The NHL’s Atlantic Division features three of the top five teams in pro hockey — by most power rankings anyway — putting a unique value on these early season divisional matchups.
On paper, Boston entered this crucial stretch at a disadvantage. Veteran center David Krejci didn’t play Thursday due to an injury suffered in Monday’s home win over the Ducks. Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t rule out a Saturday return for the second-line pivot, who practiced with the team Wednesday but didn’t respond well to his treatment.
The modern NHL is built around depth at center ice, so going into a key bunch of rivalry games needing to fill in 17-20 minutes a night in that spot is not good news.
This is where 27-year-old Charlie Coyle reveals himself as one of the Bruins’ most valuable skaters.
Plucked from Minnesota at last year’s trade deadline, Coyle flew under the radar while Boston’s high scoring first line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand carried them through the end of the regular season.
The Weymouth native excelled in the playoffs, though, tying for the team lead with nine goals in their run to the Stanley Cup Finals. And aren’t those exactly the type of players we love in Boston — ones that play their best when the pressure’s at its highest?
The best part about last year’s Ryan Donato-for-Coyle swap with Minnesota is that Coyle wasn’t a rental; he was signed for this season as well. If he plays third-line center, he stands to be one of the best in the league. But he’s also a tremendous insurance policy for the 33-year-old Krejci, who hasn’t played 70-plus games in consecutive seasons in seven years.
It’s been a while since Coyle was at his offensive best; he’s scored 20 goals just once in seven full professional seasons, and his career-best in points was three years ago. He’s in a contract year, though, and undoubtedly wants a raise on his $3.2 million salary. Opportunities to slide into a scoring role, play with a budding left winger like Jake DeBrusk and pile up points for Boston will be something he relishes.
The titans of the Atlantic Division all have the element of a 1-2 punch at center in common. Tampa’s Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson can match up with anyone in the league; the Maple Leafs deploy Auston Matthew and John Tavares, although the latter won’t play in the upcoming series with Boston due to a broken finger.
If those squads lost either of their top two centers, they might be in trouble. It should be similar for Boston, but having Coyle around lessens that blow. He’s fairly solid on possession numbers and he’s better than average on faceoffs (winning 52 percent this year and 46 percent for his career).
Lest you think the divisional standings are only for bragging rights, the way the B’s, Leafs and Lightning jockey all season determine the Stanley Cup champion. The Atlantic winner won’t have to play one of the others in the first round of the playoffs; the second place team will get home ice, and you can’t argue having Game 7 at the Garden didn’t swing the Leafs’ series in Boston’s favor both of the last two years.
So it’s a battle of attrition, a fight to pile up points both against each other and against the NHL’s lesser dregs like Ottawa. That kind of night-in, night-out keeping up with the other teams’ pressure can wear a club down, and when teams wear down it’s depth, rather than top-end talent, that often wins the day.
For Boston, on the eve of the first skirmish of this war for the Atlantic, all eyes were on Coyle to prove the Black-and-Gold are superior in the depth department.