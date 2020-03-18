• The Granite Group announced that an employee in its Keene branch had tested positive for COVID-19.
• State officials announced 5 more people have tested positive for the disease, bringing New Hampshire's total to 44.
• Gov. Chris Sununu established a $50 million emergency-relief fund for hospitals and other providers dealing with the outbreak
