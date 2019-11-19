WORCESTER, Mass. — Thousands of firefighers from Massachusetts and around the country arrived in Worcester Monday, where they lined the road for the funeral procession of fallen fire Lt. Jason “Jay” Menard.
A Mass for Menard, who lost his life last week while saving his fellow firefighters in a four-alarm blaze, was held Monday morning at St. John’s Church in the city he served.
As stated on his prayer card, he answered his last alarm on Nov. 13, 2019, in what the Rev. Walter Riley called “the highest form of love.”
“God wanted something good from Worcester. And he got it,” Riley said. “… We have a city that shakes its head in disbelief that it lost one of its own.”
Gov. Charlie Baker stood alongside the ranks of firefighters from throughout the region outside St. John’s in the rain as Menard’s casket was placed on a pumper to carry his body to the church.
The casket was ushered into St. John’s by pallbearers Matt Berthiaume, Jason Wamback, Ryan Magee, Brendan Coyne and Lt. Brendan Corrigan of the Worcester Fire Department; Jon Sturgis Paxton and Josh Monfreda of the Worcester Police Department; Patrick McGoldrick and Ryan Murphy.
A bell, which is rung at the beginning of a firefighter’s shift and at the completion of a call, was rung 15 times to signal Menard’s passing. Then his family was presented with the Martin E. Pierce Commemorative Line-of-Duty Death Medal.
Daniel Pace, the brother of Christopher Pace, the 26-year-old firefighter Menard threw out of a third-floor window to save his life, called him “the definition of a hero.”
“His actions are the only reason my brother is alive today,” Pace said. “… To the entire Menard family: Our families are forever linked in an indescribable way. Thank you will never be enough.”
Worcester Fire Lt. John Dwyer called his eulogy “truly an honor, the greatest of my life.”
Dwyer said Menard loved Christmas, Christmas music and Disney, the place he and his family had plans to visit after he finished his last shift. He was also a devoted father who rarely missed his children’s basketball games and recitals, Dwyer said. At Engine 4, Group 4, he was the organizer and a “huge” football fan who always had the firehouse TV tuned to ESPN.
“He was more than a coworker; he was truly a brother,” Dwyer said. “… To our comrade, Lt. Jason Menard, he’s going home.”
In a message on the funeral program, Menard’s family said it wishes to express “our heartfelt thanks for your expressions of sympathy, caring and compassion shown to us during these most difficult hours. Whether it was a prayer, a phone call, a visit, food, kind words or your presence, we want you to know how we are truly appreciative.”
Menard, 39, sacrificed his life last Wednesday at an early-morning house fire to save two of his crew members as flames raged in a multistory home. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts Foundation set up the Menard Children’s Fund. Donations can be made at PFFMFoundation.org or mailed to the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union, 34 Glennie St., Worcester, MA 01605. Checks should be made out to: PFFM Foundation care of The Menard Children’s Fund.