Age: 71 Years Old
How long have you lived in Keene: Keene and Ward 5 for 32 years
Family: Wife, Jane, 2 Adult sons, 2 granddaughters
Education: A.S. Accounting, B.S. Liberal Arts, Masters of Public Administration
Occupation: Retired, working part time, volunteering and serving on the City Council
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Currently Member, NH Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee. Lifelong member and Past Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus. Chair, Board of Directors, Saint Michael’s Fire and Rescue INC. Advisor, Keene Fire Explorer Post #19. Life Member NH Assoc. of Chiefs of Police. Previously member of a number of Boards, Commissions and Associations.
Public/government service: Ward 5 City Councilor 2011-2019
1. Why are you running for a ward seat on the City Council?
I am running for re-election to the Ward seat I have held for 2 terms. I ran for the seat when it became open in 2011 because I was urged by many of the voters in the ward to run, I was re-elected in 2015, and have decided it is important for me to run again in this election to continue to work on the important matters the City is currently facing. This will be my last term as I believe it is important to turnover council seats from time to time to stimulate new ideas and projects. I will continue to work toward economic growth, excellent services, and a vibrant community at a reasonable price.
2. What’s an issue of particular importance to residents of your ward — more than to the city in general — and how would you address it?
Every ward face challenges, some more so than others. In ward 5 there are many retirees who are concerned about the tax rate and the future of the City, and how this translates to a livable city for them and their grandchildren. Additionally, there are areas in ward 5 that do not have adequate internet services at reasonable prices, this presents a problem for residents and businesses in the area because in todays work environment many employees work from home. The residents of ward 5 that I talk with want to have a vibrant and livable community, they want to be assured that every effort is made to have an affordable tax rate. As a Councilor I will continue to advocate for affordable projects and services to all citizens of the city.
3. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
The city needs to be a cheerleader, a coach and a partner in the effort to grow the economy of the city and the region. This is a multifaced issue, new and growing businesses need qualified and trained employees, who have access to affordable housing, quality schools and a vibrant community. The city needs to continue and expand efforts in this matter along with the Chamber, the public schools, the area colleges and the communities around us. This is a regional issue. The City of Keene can’t solve it by ourselves, but we can be a leader, facilitator and a champion of business and economic development.
4. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
All issues that come to the attention of elected and appointed city officials are important and are carefully evaluated and those that are actionable under current rules and budgets are addressed. Issues that citizens bring to the attention of the Council are reviewed also, and if a majority of the Council votes to take further action on them, a plan to address the matter is developed and eventually implemented. In my view issues are addressed when they come up, however in some cases a strategic approach, or long-term strategy may not be used to address some issues. The reality is that we can’t solve many of the issues the community faces on our own, we need to take action as a region to address many of the issues we are currently facing. Many of the social and quality of life issues the area faces could get more attention if communities consolidated or regionalized the approach to the matter. I plan to continue to advocate for a different way of doing business in the city in an effort to be more effective and cost effective as we address all the issues that come to our attention.